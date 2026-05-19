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Apollo Hospitals Names Anirudh Ravichander As Brand Ambassador For Its Prohealth AI-Powered Preventive Health Program
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 19th May 2026: Apollo Hospitals today announced that celebrated music composer and playback singer Mr. Anirudh Ravichander has been chosen as the brand ambassador for ProHealth by Apollo Hospitals, an AI-powered, personalised, predictive, and preventive health program. With this partnership, Apollo Hospitals is launching a national campaign designed to connect with younger audiences and encourage a preventive care mindset: don't wait for health issues to show up - stay ahead of them.
For millions of young Indians balancing demanding jobs, unpredictable routines, poor sleep, stress, and always-on lifestyles, health often slips to the bottom of the priority list. But Apollo's latest Health of the Nation 2026 Report shows that these everyday habits are already leading to rising lifestyle risks, including obesity, prehypertension, and early diabetes markers, especially among young corporate professionals.
The new integrated ProHealth campaign taps directly into this reality. By combining cinematic storytelling, cultural relevance, and Anirudh's strong connection with youth, Apollo aims to make preventive healthcare feel less like a medical task and more like a smart, empowering lifestyle choice. The focus is on helping young people see health not as something to react to later, but something to actively manage now.
“Anirudh's energy and cultural currency make him the definitive voice to lead this behavioural shift,” said Ms. Sindoori Reddy, Director - Strategy, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited.“With non-communicable diseases (NCDs) rising sharply among young people, early intervention is critical. ProHealth reflects our brand's evolution: shifting the consumer mindset from reactive illness management to proactive lifestyle ownership by putting predictive AI directly in their hands.”
Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Anirudh Ravichander said,“Health is something we often take for granted until it demands our attention. ProHealth makes it easy to understand your health and stay ahead of risks. I am proud to partner with Apollo Hospitals to help more people choose preventive care and invest in their long-term well-being.”
More than a celebrity-led association, the integrated ProHealth campaign is designed to spark a wider conversation around preventive healthcare among younger audiences who often delay or overlook regular health checks. Through relatable storytelling, engaging public-facing content, and a culturally resonant campaign voice, Apollo wants to make preventive health part of everyday thinking for a generation that is constantly on the move.
The campaign also breaks away from traditional healthcare communication by avoiding fear-led messaging and medical jargon. Instead, it uses humour, familiarity, and everyday moments to reframe preventive care as something modern, empowering, and relevant. The campaign brings together Mr. Gautham Vasudev Menon's signature observational storytelling and Mr. Anirudh Ravichander's youth appeal to create a narrative that feels fresh, contemporary, and easy to connect with.
ProHealth goes beyond a conventional health check-up by combining advanced diagnostics, AI-powered risk prediction, expert doctor guidance, and continuous digital health support to deliver a more comprehensive understanding of an individual's health. Integrated with the Apollo 24|7 app, it offers personalised health insights, ongoing digital nudges, progress tracking, and specialised evaluations of lifestyle, metabolic, and chronic disease markers. Built on insights from over 28 million health checks and Apollo's four decades of clinical expertise, ProHealth is designed to help individuals identify health risks earlier, stay ahead of potential concerns, and take informed action before conditions progress.
The program has already demonstrated measurable outcomes among enrolled individuals, including:
· 34% of individuals with diabetes showed improved HbA1c levels
· 56% of individuals with hypertension showed improved blood pressure levels
· 26% of individuals with obesity achieved measurable weight reduction and healthier outcomes
The campaign will roll out nationally across the press, digital, television, FM, social media, outdoor, in-theatre and Apollo's healthcare ecosystem, with a strong focus on youth and young working professionals.
About Apollo Hospitals
Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centres, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to deliver cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols, ensuring patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.
For millions of young Indians balancing demanding jobs, unpredictable routines, poor sleep, stress, and always-on lifestyles, health often slips to the bottom of the priority list. But Apollo's latest Health of the Nation 2026 Report shows that these everyday habits are already leading to rising lifestyle risks, including obesity, prehypertension, and early diabetes markers, especially among young corporate professionals.
The new integrated ProHealth campaign taps directly into this reality. By combining cinematic storytelling, cultural relevance, and Anirudh's strong connection with youth, Apollo aims to make preventive healthcare feel less like a medical task and more like a smart, empowering lifestyle choice. The focus is on helping young people see health not as something to react to later, but something to actively manage now.
“Anirudh's energy and cultural currency make him the definitive voice to lead this behavioural shift,” said Ms. Sindoori Reddy, Director - Strategy, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited.“With non-communicable diseases (NCDs) rising sharply among young people, early intervention is critical. ProHealth reflects our brand's evolution: shifting the consumer mindset from reactive illness management to proactive lifestyle ownership by putting predictive AI directly in their hands.”
Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Anirudh Ravichander said,“Health is something we often take for granted until it demands our attention. ProHealth makes it easy to understand your health and stay ahead of risks. I am proud to partner with Apollo Hospitals to help more people choose preventive care and invest in their long-term well-being.”
More than a celebrity-led association, the integrated ProHealth campaign is designed to spark a wider conversation around preventive healthcare among younger audiences who often delay or overlook regular health checks. Through relatable storytelling, engaging public-facing content, and a culturally resonant campaign voice, Apollo wants to make preventive health part of everyday thinking for a generation that is constantly on the move.
The campaign also breaks away from traditional healthcare communication by avoiding fear-led messaging and medical jargon. Instead, it uses humour, familiarity, and everyday moments to reframe preventive care as something modern, empowering, and relevant. The campaign brings together Mr. Gautham Vasudev Menon's signature observational storytelling and Mr. Anirudh Ravichander's youth appeal to create a narrative that feels fresh, contemporary, and easy to connect with.
ProHealth goes beyond a conventional health check-up by combining advanced diagnostics, AI-powered risk prediction, expert doctor guidance, and continuous digital health support to deliver a more comprehensive understanding of an individual's health. Integrated with the Apollo 24|7 app, it offers personalised health insights, ongoing digital nudges, progress tracking, and specialised evaluations of lifestyle, metabolic, and chronic disease markers. Built on insights from over 28 million health checks and Apollo's four decades of clinical expertise, ProHealth is designed to help individuals identify health risks earlier, stay ahead of potential concerns, and take informed action before conditions progress.
The program has already demonstrated measurable outcomes among enrolled individuals, including:
· 34% of individuals with diabetes showed improved HbA1c levels
· 56% of individuals with hypertension showed improved blood pressure levels
· 26% of individuals with obesity achieved measurable weight reduction and healthier outcomes
The campaign will roll out nationally across the press, digital, television, FM, social media, outdoor, in-theatre and Apollo's healthcare ecosystem, with a strong focus on youth and young working professionals.
About Apollo Hospitals
Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centres, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to deliver cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols, ensuring patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.
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