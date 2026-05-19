Seven Peer-Reviewed Studies Expand Research Into Vielight's Light-Based Neurotechnology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Studies published over the past year investigated Vielight's itPBM technology across TBI, cognitive impairment, Long COVID-associated symptoms, athletic brain health, and cerebrospinal fluid dynamics

Baycrest/University of Toronto, the University of Utah, UCLA, and multi-center clinical teams used advanced neuroimaging, sham-controlled trial designs, and biomarker analysis to explore interactions between PBM, brain physiology, and cognitive function Research continues to expand, including a newly funded $4.6 million U.S. Department of Defense-supported n=300 TBI study involving service members, veterans, and first responders

TORONTO – May 14, 2026 – Vielight today highlighted new independent research exploring the neurological applications of photobiomodulation (PBM), a non-invasive approach that uses near-infrared light to stimulate biological activity in the brain and body. The company's patented intranasal-transcranial photobiomodulation (itPBM) technology delivers near-infrared light both through the nasal cavity and externally through the scalp, and has recently been studied across areas including brain imaging, traumatic brain injury, cognitive function, and Long COVID-associated cognitive symptoms.

Published by independent researchers at institutions including Baycrest Health Sciences and the University of Toronto, the University of Utah, UCLA, and multi-center clinical teams, the studies reflect growing scientific interest in how PBM may interact with brain physiology, neuroinflammation, and cognitive function. Collectively, the research spans advanced neuroimaging, sham-controlled clinical trials, and biomarker-based investigation across multiple neurological and cognitive research areas.

“What's most encouraging is the consistency we're seeing across independent research groups using very different methods to study photobiomodulation,” said Dr. Lew Lim, founder and CEO of Vielight.“Leading academic institutions are now looking beyond surface-level observations and using advanced imaging and biomarker analysis to better understand how light may interact with brain physiology and cognitive function.”

Among the recent findings:

Brain Imaging and Cerebrospinal Fluid Research

Researchers at Baycrest Health Sciences and the University of Toronto published an investigational fMRI study examining cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) dynamics during and after photobiomodulation sessions. The study observed measurable changes in CSF flow and explored the potential role of photobiomodulation in future glymphatic system research. Researchers also reported stronger CSF modulation using Vielight's combined intranasal-transcranial approach compared to transcranial-only delivery.

TBI and Athletic Brain Health Research

In a double-blind, sham-controlled study published in Journal of Neurotrauma, researchers at the University of Utah and Brigham Young University evaluated the Vielight Neuro Gamma in 26 NCAA Division I football players over a 16-week competitive season. Researchers reported stabilization of neuroinflammatory markers, preservation of axonal integrity measures, and improvements associated with cognitive, mood, and sleep-related outcomes.

The broader research program has since received a $4.6 million U.S. Department of Defense-supported grant to expand the investigation into chronic mild traumatic brain injury among service members, veterans, and first responders.

Additional recently published studies explored cerebellum network connectivity, large-scale brain network function, reaction time, and neuromuscular health measures following itPBM sessions.

Long COVID and Cognitive Function Research

A randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled pilot trial published in The Lancet eClinicalMedicine evaluated home-based itPBM in participants experiencing cognitive symptoms associated with post-COVID-19 condition, commonly referred to as Long COVID brain fog. Researchers concluded the approach was safe and feasible for additional investigation and recommended larger studies to evaluate potential cognitive effects.

Separate investigational research in participants with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) examined cognitive assessments, mitochondrial function, and blood-based biomarkers following itPBM sessions. Researchers described the findings as preliminary and warranting further investigation.

Vielight's intranasal approach is designed to complement transcranial photobiomodulation by targeting regions that may be less accessible through external light delivery alone.

Regulatory Notice

The clinical findings referenced in this release are investigational and are drawn from independent peer-reviewed academic research. Vielight neurological devices are not FDA cleared or approved for the diagnosis, treatment, cure, or prevention of any neurological disease or medical condition. The Vielight RX Plus holds a Health Canada Class II Medical Device License for accelerating the recovery of upper respiratory symptoms associated with viral infections, such as COVID-19. Individual results may vary.

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About Vielight

Vielight develops non-invasive neurotechnology based on intranasal-transcranial photobiomodulation (itPBM), a targeted form of near-infrared light therapy designed to support mitochondrial activity, cerebral blood flow, and overall neurological function. Vielight's patented system delivers light through both intranasal and transcranial pathways, enabling stimulation of deep and cortical brain regions. The technology has been studied in 30+ published research studies and 20+ clinical investigations involving more than 800 participants, including research conducted at Harvard Medical School, University of Utah, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and University of Toronto. Studies have explored effects on brain connectivity, cognition, motor performance, and neuroinflammation. Vielight devices are used by professional athletes, military veterans, and individuals worldwide seeking to support long-term brain health and cognitive performance. For more information, visit .

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