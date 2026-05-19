Venture For Climatetech Announces Cohort 6 Of High-Impact Startups Advancing Climate Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 10 Companies Selected to Receive Up to $50,000 Each and Accelerate Commercialization of Climate Technologies

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venture For ClimateTech has selected 10 early-stage startups to join Cohort 6 of its global accelerator program, which is dedicated to advancing the commercialization of transformative climate and energy technologies. Each company will receive up to $50,000 in non-dilutive funding, along with tailored mentorship and high-touch programming designed to support customer discovery, pilot deployment, and investor readiness.

Administered by NextCorps and supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the program continues to identify and support top climate and energy innovators tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges.

The selected companies emerged from a highly competitive global applicant pool–434 companies from 88 countries–and were chosen through a rigorous evaluation process, including technical review, interviews, and comprehensive assessments. The top 34 teams were invited to participate in the Venture For ClimateTech Bootcamp, where they engaged in intensive programming to allow teams to experience the benefits of the program firsthand while being evaluated on execution, engagement, and growth potential.

Cohort 6 joins a growing portfolio of Venture For ClimateTech alumni driving meaningful impact across sectors including energy, materials, manufacturing, and infrastructure. To date, the 78 graduating companies have collectively raised over $200 million in follow-on funding, created 136 new jobs, and accelerated the deployment of climate and energy solutions worldwide that have included 49 customer pilots.

“The remarkable innovations of Cohort 6 companies reflect the breadth and urgency of solutions needed to address increasingly critical energy needs and climate change at scale,” said Jack Baron, Managing Director of Venture For ClimateTech.“We've found that the quicker we can position these teams to a scalable or commercialized place, the higher their chances are for follow-on investment-both private and public-and for long-term success. Our program has, on average, raised our teams' preparedness by two Technology Readiness Levels (TRL), reaching a position where the current investment market is more apt to provide initial capital. Over 90% of our graduating companies, 72 out of the 78 companies, are still in business.”

NYSERDA Director of Commercialization, Stephen Bravo said,“Congratulations to the companies selected for Venture for ClimateTech Cohort 6 who are advancing modern clean energy technologies. NYSERDA is proud to support entrepreneurs and innovators in bridging the gap from R&D to scalable deployment.”

The three-phase accelerator program kicks off in May, providing participants with mentorship and resources focused on business validation, team development, investor engagement, and pathways to scale. This work culminates in the annual Venture For ClimateTech Showcase, held on Monday, September 21, 2026 during New York City Climate Week.

The following companies will participate in Cohort 6, alphabetized for better readability:

AquaLith Advanced Materials Inc.

Blue Ore Metals

Carbon Scavenger

Highland Park Technologies

Orien Energy

Resollant

Rise Reforming

Serenity Power

Takazuri

Terrament

For more information, visit Venture For ClimateTech. To follow these companies' progress and learn more about program opportunities, subscribe to the For ClimateTech monthly newsletter.

Where Are Our Alumni Now?

Venture For ClimateTech graduates are hitting significant milestones, with these three representing a small sample of progress.

Holocene | Cohort 2

Holocene has developed a proprietary carbon removal technology that captures CO2 directly from the air using novel chemistry. The company secured over $6 million from Break Through Energy Fellows, Oakridge Labs, and the U.S. Department of Energy, and built a 1,000-ton-per-year pilot facility. Holocene secured a $10 million offtake agreement with Google for 100,000 tons of carbon removal by the early 2030s and In April 2025, it was acquired by Occidental Petroleum.

Ammobia | Cohort 3

Ammobia is pioneering a low-cost, flexible process to produce clean ammonia from hydrogen and air, enabling decentralized production with significantly lower emissions. The company has raised $12 million in venture funding along with approximately $700,000 in non-dilutive support. Ammobia is currently conducting field trials with Chevron and industry partners to validate its technology and advance toward commercial deployment.

Calectra | Cohort 4

Calectra is developing a thermal energy storage technology that delivers zero-carbon, high-temperature heat-up to 1600°C-for heavy industries such as cement, steel, and chemicals. In 2025, the company was awarded a $500,000 CalSEED Prototype Award from the California Energy Commission to support development of its next-generation system.



About Venture For ClimateTech

Venture For ClimateTech is a non-profit global accelerator program that supports early-stage climate tech companies through mentorship, funding, and commercialization support. The program identifies high-potential innovators from around the world and helps them advance toward pilot deployment, customers, and investment. Venture For ClimateTech is supported by NYSERDA, and created and administered by NextCorps.

Media Contacts:

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Chris Carpenter

585-214-0594 ext. 112

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