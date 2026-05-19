Who Was Yashinder Kaur? All About Punjabi Singer Found Dead In Ludhiana Canal

Punjabi Singer Yashinder Kaur Found Dead

The Punjabi music industry has been left shocked after the body of 29-year-old singer Yashinder Kaur, also known as Inder Kaur, was recovered from the Neelo canal in Punjab on May 19. Her sudden and tragic death has sparked widespread concern among fans and the music community.

Her identity was confirmed by family members shortly after the recovery. Authorities then sent the body to the Civil Hospital in Samrala for postmortem examination and further legal procedures. The incident has raised serious questions about her disappearance and the events leading up to her death.

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Missing Case and Police Complaint

Inder Kaur had gone missing on the evening of May 13 after leaving her home to buy groceries. She was travelling in her Ford Figo car, but when she failed to return and could not be contacted, her family grew worried.

Initially, the family carried out their own search efforts, but when there was no trace of her, they approached the police. Based on a complaint filed by her brother, Jotinder Singh, an FIR was registered on May 15. The complaint named Sukhwinder Singh, also known as Sukha, along with his associate Karamjit Singh, as suspects in the case.

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Alleged Motive and Ongoing Investigation

During the investigation, it emerged that the accused allegedly knew Inder Kaur personally. According to the family, Sukhwinder Singh had expressed his desire to marry her, but she had turned down the proposal. This rejection is believed to have led to personal enmity.

The family has alleged that she was abducted at gunpoint and later murdered. They also claim that the prime accused may have fled to Canada following the incident. Police are continuing their investigation to verify these claims, track down the suspects, and uncover the complete sequence of events behind the crime.