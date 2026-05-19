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Texas Children’s Hospital to Open Clinic on Gender Transition Reversal Care
(MENAFN) Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH), the largest pediatric hospital in the United States, is set to establish a clinic aimed at supporting adolescents who seek to reverse previous gender-related medical treatments, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.
The development follows the resolution of a long-running federal and state investigation involving the Department of Justice and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which examined allegations tied to billing practices and insurance coverage related to pediatric gender-affirming procedures.
As part of the agreement, the Justice Department stated that the hospital will no longer provide gender-transition medical interventions to minors, including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormone treatments. The settlement also reportedly includes financial penalties exceeding $10 million, along with funds allocated toward medical care for children described as having been affected by such procedures.
Texas officials additionally announced administrative changes, including the dismissal of several physicians, who were accused by state authorities of conducting medical interventions intended to facilitate gender transition in minors.
US Justice Department leadership described the settlement as an effort to safeguard children and ensure accountability within pediatric healthcare systems. Officials involved in the case said the agreement represents an initial outcome in a broader federal review of gender-related medical practices for minors.
Hospital representatives stated that the decision to settle was made to avoid prolonged litigation and to allow the institution to focus on patient services. The hospital also emphasized that it maintains compliance with applicable laws and remains committed to providing medical care.
The decision has drawn criticism from advocacy groups, who argue that the outcome reflects political pressure rather than medical considerations, according to statements cited by international media reports.
The development follows the resolution of a long-running federal and state investigation involving the Department of Justice and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which examined allegations tied to billing practices and insurance coverage related to pediatric gender-affirming procedures.
As part of the agreement, the Justice Department stated that the hospital will no longer provide gender-transition medical interventions to minors, including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormone treatments. The settlement also reportedly includes financial penalties exceeding $10 million, along with funds allocated toward medical care for children described as having been affected by such procedures.
Texas officials additionally announced administrative changes, including the dismissal of several physicians, who were accused by state authorities of conducting medical interventions intended to facilitate gender transition in minors.
US Justice Department leadership described the settlement as an effort to safeguard children and ensure accountability within pediatric healthcare systems. Officials involved in the case said the agreement represents an initial outcome in a broader federal review of gender-related medical practices for minors.
Hospital representatives stated that the decision to settle was made to avoid prolonged litigation and to allow the institution to focus on patient services. The hospital also emphasized that it maintains compliance with applicable laws and remains committed to providing medical care.
The decision has drawn criticism from advocacy groups, who argue that the outcome reflects political pressure rather than medical considerations, according to statements cited by international media reports.
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