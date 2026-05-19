Zelensky Instructs Diplomats To“Reset” Relations With Hungary And Georgia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this in a Telegram post following a meeting with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Ukrinform reports.

“Together with Andrii Sybiha, we updated our European foreign policy tasks for May and June. At the team level, we are maintaining an active dialogue with Hungary's new authorities, and there are prospects for a constructive reset of relations. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and other government officials are preparing for a format of bilateral consultations with Hungary – I am counting on results,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that the meeting addressed work with European institutions to open negotiation clusters in Ukraine's EU accession process, stressing that Ukraine has completed the necessary steps and that a clear timetable is important.

Also, Andrii Sybiha reported on communications with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, saying Ukraine seeks normalization of relations“on the basis of mutual respect and mutual strengthening” and is ready to take steps toward that goal.

Zelensky also set additional tasks related to negotiations on ending Russia's war and possible European representation in the peace process, noting that those details are currently not public.

Zelensky, Magyar may meet in coming months - Politico

As Ukrinform reported, the new Prime Minister of Hungary Péter Magyar said during a phone call on Monday, May 18, that he had informed the President of the European Council António Costa about the start of negotiations with the Ukrainian side regarding legal guarantees for the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia.