Bolivia: La Paz Under Siege As Protests Turn Deadly Against New President

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Latin America · Bolivia Crisis

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 · 05:00 BRT · By Sofia Gabriela Martinez

Key Facts

- A fourth death and dynamite at the Government Palace. Protesters demanding the resignation of President Rodrigo Paz threw stones, firecrackers and dynamite charges at police around Plaza Murillo. The Vice-Interior Ministry confirmed a fourth fatality linked to the blockade crisis.

- The Mi Teleférico cable car was attacked and partly shut down. The state operator suspended one full line and three additional routes after stones broke windows at the Orange Line's Armentia station and protesters beat a police officer guarding the facility.

- A National Property Registry was looted; a police vehicle burned. Demonstrators stripped computers, screens and furniture from a Registro Nacional de Bienes office. A pickup truck and three motorcycles were set on fire near the Felcc anti-crime unit, three blocks from Plaza Murillo, in territory officially under police control.

- The Evo Morales march arrived in La Paz on Monday. Hundreds of Morales supporters walked seven days from Caracollo to join existing mobilisations by the Central Obrera Boliviana, Aymara peasants from El Alto, miners and rural teachers. La Paz has been cut off from the rest of the country for 13 days.

- The vice-presidency broke publicly with the security command. Vice-President Edman Lara's office said blockade-clearance operations“recall 2019” and called for the dismissal of the commanders of the Police and Armed Forces, opening an institutional rift inside government during an active crisis.

- Inflation at 14% - worst economic crisis in four decades. Dollar scarcity, fuel shortages and collapsing energy production are the structural triggers. Six months into his term, the centre-right president faces a coordinated resignation campaign from labour, peasant, indigenous and former MAS forces.

The Bolivian capital crossed a threshold on Monday. Roadblocks and economic complaint outside the city became dynamite at the Government Palace, a sacked public registry and a burning police vehicle three blocks from the seat of government. President Rodrigo Paz, sworn in only six months ago, now faces an organised resignation campaign from the labour federation, the peasant base, the Morales-aligned movement and elements of his own vice-presidency simultaneously. The fourth death of the blockade crisis was reported during Monday's unrest.

What happened around the Government Palace?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that thousands of demonstrators converged on streets adjoining Plaza Murillo from mid-morning. The Central Obrera Boliviana, Aymara peasants from El Alto, miners, rural teachers and the Morales-aligned march that walked seven days from Caracollo merged into a single mobilisation demanding the resignation of President Paz. Streets filled with tear gas for hours as protesters threw stones, firecrackers and dynamite charges at the anti-riot cordon defending the seat of government. Groups tore doors off a private building to use as shields and burned office furniture to dissipate the gas. Government spokesman José Luis Gálvez confirmed Paz remained inside the palace throughout the day under heavy police-military protection.

What was attacked or destroyed?

A National Property Registry office was entered and stripped of computers, screens and furniture, with images released by the Interior Ministry. The Departmental Tribunal of Justice was attacked. A police pickup truck and three motorcycles parked near the Felcc anti-crime unit headquarters were set on fire - three blocks from the Government Palace, in territory officially under police control. The Mi Teleférico cable car was the most strategically damaging target. The Armentia station of the Orange Line had its windows shattered and offices damaged; the officer guarding it was beaten. The state operator suspended one full line and three additional routes through districts where mobilisations occurred. Small street vendors near the protest routes reported their stalls looted and destroyed.

Why is the vice-presidency attacking its own security command?

The most significant development of Monday was not on the streets but inside the executive. Bolivia's vice-presidency declared the police-military operations“recall 2019” - a direct reference to the deadly Senkata and Sacaba operations during the post-Morales interim government - and called for the dismissal of the commanders of the Police and Armed Forces. The intervention fractures the cabinet's response posture in mid-crisis and places the vice-presidency closer to the protesters than to the president. Analysts note that Vice-President Edman Lara is no longer invited to cabinet meetings and has effectively declared himself opposition to the government he formally serves in.

How does the economic crisis fuel the political crisis?

Year-on-year inflation reached 14% in April 2026, the highest in four decades. Dollar scarcity built up because domestic natural gas production collapsed from its 2010s peaks, eliminating the export revenue stream that funded reserves. Fuel shortages followed because subsidised imports require dollars the central bank no longer has. The Chamber of National Commerce estimates economic losses from the protests alone at $500 million since the start of the blockade. Paz's response - eliminating fuel subsidies, reducing public spending, opening to foreign investment - aligned with IMF orthodoxy but politically hit the labour-popular base that voted for him expecting moderation.

How are regional governments aligned?

The international alignment broke into two blocs. The United States, Chile and Argentina support the Paz government and warn of“destabilisation attempts,” with the US State Department publicly raising humanitarian concerns. Colombia's President Petro broke from that framing, calling the protests a“popular insurrection in response to geopolitical arrogance” - language Evo Morales publicly thanked him for. Peru rejected Petro's characterisation. The split mirrors the broader Latin American left-right divide, with Paz drawing support from the Kast-Milei -Sheinbaum-Noboa centre-right axis and rhetorical hostility from the Petro government and Morales-aligned networks.

Whether Paz declares a state of siege: the Asamblea de la Cruceñidad has formally requested it. Declaring would extend executive powers but confirm loss of routine control. The vice-presidential rupture: if Lara breaks publicly with Paz or resigns, the institutional path to a forced transition opens. Tuesday-Wednesday La Paz supply: hospitals running out of oxygen and medicine is the operational humanitarian metric. Lithium exposure: a prolonged crisis pushes the regional lithium calculus toward Chilean and Argentine sources.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions How long has Rodrigo Paz been in office?

Paz was sworn in on November 8, 2025, taking power from Luis Arce after a centre-right victory that ended nearly twenty years of MAS-led government. Six months into his term, the country he inherited has its worst economic crisis since the 1980s and an organised resignation campaign from former MAS voters, the labour federation, peasants and indigenous forces.

Could Paz actually be removed from office?

There is no clean constitutional path that bypasses an election. A forced resignation would require either congressional initiative or his own withdrawal. Paz holds no legislative majority and no strong party structure. Historical precedents - Sánchez de Lozada in 2003, Mesa in 2005 - show Bolivian presidents have left office under street pressure before, but always through their own resignation. The vice-presidency's public criticism of the security command is the institutional signal worth watching.

What is Evo Morales's role in the protests?

Morales is a fugitive from Bolivian justice in a trafficking-of-minors case and has been physically absent from La Paz for months. His supporters organised the seven-day march that arrived Monday. Analysts disagree on how much real control he retains - some argue his influence is“inflated” by the government to construct an external enemy. The“macabre plan financed by drug trafficking” framing has not been independently substantiated.

How exposed is the Bolivian financial system?

The Banco Central de Bolivia has stated publicly its reserves remain“fully guaranteed” and denied rumours that a peasant leader had threatened to open the central bank vaults. That denial itself reflects the unusual level of insecurity the institution operates under. Bolivian banks have limited foreign exposure and systemic risk is contained, but the dollar scarcity driving the crisis flows through every commercial transaction.

What does Petro's“popular insurrection” endorsement mean diplomatically?

It signals Colombia will not recognise any forced resignation of Paz as legitimate transition and is prepared to back the protesters' framing in regional forums. Peru's rejection of Petro's framing reflects the broader Andean realignment toward centre-right governments. If Paz survives, regional relations with Bogotá deteriorate; if Paz falls, the Petro government claims regional legitimacy.

Connected Coverage

Tuesday's Latin American pre-open with the Iran-Trump pivot is in our rebuild readout. The Chilean macroprudential decision is in our Banco Central readout. Argentina's Hidrovía concession opening is in our waterway analysis.

Infobae América - Ataques y saqueos en La Paz Infobae - Cuarto muerto durante el bloqueo Opinión Bolivia - Saqueo, quema y pedradas al teleférico CNN en Español - Vandalismo y saqueos El Comercio Perú - Tercera semana de protestas Radio Universidad Chile - Bolivia tercera semana

Sources

Reported by Sofia Gabriela Martinez for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 19, 2026 - 05:00 BRT.

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