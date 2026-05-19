Brazil Treasury Backs Rate Cuts Despite Iran War Inflation

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May 19, 08:17 IBOV 176,976 -0.17% USD/BRL 5.01 +0.45% SELIC 14.50% PETR4 46.44 +2.13%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,976 -0.17% +26.74% 177,284 - - - USD/BRL 5.01 +0.45% -11.41% 4.99 5.01 4.99 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 46.44 +2.13% +45.22% 45.47 46.46 44.47 57,307,700 VALE3 81.83 -2.00% +47.87% 83.50 83.60 81.06 22,643,300 ITUB4 39.62 -0.20% +6.41% 39.70 39.85 39.30 22,961,000 BBDC4 17.66 -0.17% +13.64% 17.69 17.81 17.49 17,556,300 BBAS3 20.42 -1.35% -18.45% 20.70 20.80 20.25 21,487,600 B3SA3 16.72 +0.12% +12.82% 16.70 16.92 16.50 31,315,600 ABEV3 15.81 +0.76% +10.41% 15.69 15.85 15.61 20,787,700 WEGE3 42.34 -1.83% -4.96% 43.13 43.27 42.01 6,986,700 PRIO3 68.82 +0.03% +74.71% 68.80 69.24 67.50 7,627,800 SUZB3 41.97 +0.65% -21.09% 41.70 42.32 41.12 5,676,500 RENT3 42.97 -0.02% +2.07% 42.98 43.38 42.35 6,725,900 AZZA3 19.34 +1.52% -57.02% 19.05 19.70 18.97 1,658,800 CSNA3 6.15 -4.21% -32.27% 6.42 6.44 6.07 15,837,700 GGBR4 23.26 -0.34% +48.25% 23.34 23.60 23.05 8,059,100 ENEV3 24.99 -0.28% +69.77% 25.06 25.20 24.75 10,333,900

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Brazil · Monetary Policy

Key Facts

- The Brazilian Treasury says the country is“not in a position” to reverse the rate-cutting cycle. The Secretariat of Economic Policy (SPE) of the Finance Ministry made the explicit statement Monday May 18 at 19:51 BRT. The framing closes any speculation about a Selic-hike pivot in response to the Iran war.

- SPE projects IPCA inflation at 4.5% for 2026 and 3.5% for 2027. The 2026 forecast was revised upward from 4.1% specifically citing the US-Iran conflict. The 2027 projection at 3.5% remains within the Banco Central's target tolerance band of 3% with 1.5 percentage point bands.

- The Selic currently sits at 13.25%. The Banco Central has cut from a peak of 15% to 13.25%. The Focus survey expects 12.25% by year-end 2026 and roughly 10% by year-end 2027. Single-digit Selic is not expected before 2028 per market consensus.

- The Treasury statement implies executive support for continued easing. The Finance Ministry rarely speaks publicly about Banco Central policy. The explicit framing that conditions do not warrant reversal signals executive alignment with the easing trajectory and reduces political pressure on the central bank.

- The Iran-war inflation channel is supply-side. The 4.5% 2026 IPCA revision reflects an oil-price shock - a supply-side rather than demand-side phenomenon. Hiking rates in response to a supply shock is analytically suboptimal: it does not address the cause and damages output. The SPE framing implicitly accepts this analytical principle.

- Brazilian corporate debt at R$670 billion under renegotiation depends on the cut continuing. The corporate-finance distress profile across Brazilian companies (about 10% of corporate credit stock in active renegotiation) is structurally linked to Selic remaining restrictive. A reversal would extend the corporate-debt crisis significantly.

The Brazilian Treasury made an explicit statement Monday evening that the country is“not in a position” to reverse its rate-cutting cycle, even with the upward revision of 2026 inflation to 4.5% from 4.1%. The statement, issued by the Secretariat of Economic Policy at 19:51 BRT, signals executive support for continued Banco Central easing despite the Iran-war inflation shock. Behind the statement is an analytical position the Brazilian government has been preparing publicly for weeks: the oil-shock inflation is supply-side, hiking rates does not address the cause, and the corporate-debt crisis under high Selic is itself a systemic risk worth managing carefully. The statement reduces uncertainty for the next Copom decision.

What exactly did the SPE say?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the Secretariat of Economic Policy of the Brazilian Finance Ministry stated Monday May 18 at 19:51 BRT that“Brazil is not in a position to reverse the cycle of cutting the monetary policy rate.” The framing accompanied the upward revision of the 2026 IPCA inflation forecast from 4.1% to 4.5% - a revision specifically attributed to the US-Iran conflict. The 2027 IPCA projection was held at 3.5%, within the Banco Central 's tolerance band around its 3% target. The combination of higher near-term inflation and unchanged medium-term anchor allows the Treasury to make the case that the inflation shock is transitory and that the easing trajectory remains appropriate.

Why is this an important statement?

The Brazilian Finance Ministry rarely speaks publicly about Banco Central policy. The institutional architecture of monetary policy in Brazil rests on the central bank's operational independence, codified in the 2021 autonomy law. Direct executive commentary on rate trajectories is constitutionally permissible but politically sensitive. The SPE's explicit framing -“not in a position to reverse” - is therefore a signal rather than an instruction. It tells markets that the executive branch will not be exerting political pressure on the Banco Central to hike rates in response to the Iran shock. The signal reduces speculation about a Selic-hike pivot at the next Copom meeting and stabilises rate expectations.

What is the analytical case for not reversing?

The Iran-war inflation shock is supply-side, not demand-side. Rising oil prices push input costs higher across the supply chain - transportation, manufacturing, agricultural inputs - translating into higher consumer prices. Central banks generally do not hike rates in response to supply shocks because rate hikes work by depressing demand, which does not address the supply-side cause and incurs unnecessary output costs. The textbook prescription is to“look through” a transitory supply shock, allow it to pass, and ensure inflation expectations remain anchored. The Banco Central has signalled it will follow this approach. The SPE statement reinforces it. The risk is that medium-term inflation expectations become unanchored - but the 2027 IPCA forecast at 3.5% suggests they remain reasonably well-controlled.

What does this mean for the corporate debt crisis?

The Brazilian corporate debt stock under active renegotiation reached R$670 billion ($116 billion) as reported by Valor Econômico - about 10% of total corporate credit. The structural cause is the high Selic. Each month of continued easing - even at the gradual pace currently planned - provides progressive relief to corporate refinancing economics. A reversal of the cutting cycle would extend the crisis structurally. Raízen, GPA, Casas Bahia, Americanas, Azul and other major corporations under extrajudicial recovery would face additional difficulty. The SPE's“not in a position to reverse” framing therefore signals that the Lula government has accepted the corporate-finance constraint as a binding policy parameter alongside the inflation target.

What does this signal for the next Copom decision?

The next Monetary Policy Committee meeting in June will face a complex decision. The 2026 IPCA at 4.5% sits above the Banco Central's target tolerance band, which would conventionally argue for tighter policy. But the SPE statement, combined with the supply-side nature of the shock, signals executive support for“looking through” the inflation. The most likely Copom outcome is a smaller cut than previously expected - perhaps 25 basis points rather than 50 - with the central bank acknowledging the inflation pressure while preserving the easing trajectory. The Selic year-end forecast of 12.25% in the Focus survey is consistent with that calibration. Markets should expect dovish but cautious central-bank communication through the second half of 2026.

The June Copom meeting: the calibration of any rate cut - 25 versus 50 basis points - will set the market's interpretation of how the central bank weighs the supply-side inflation against the easing trajectory. Next Banco Central Focus survey: the consensus market forecast for year-end 2026 Selic. A downward shift from 12.25% would confirm the dovish reading; an upward shift would signal market skepticism. Brent price trajectory: if Trump's Iran de-escalation consolidates and Brent falls below $90 within weeks, the inflation pressure self-resolves, supporting the SPE framing. Inflation expectation surveys: if medium-term inflation expectations (12-24 month horizon) drift above 4%, the Banco Central will face pressure to defend its target. Corporate-debt outcomes: the Raízen and GPA extrajudicial recovery approvals will be early indicators of how creditors are pricing the easing trajectory into actual restructuring deals.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions What is the Banco Central's inflation target?

The Brazilian inflation target is 3% with a tolerance band of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points - so the practical range is 1.5% to 4.5%. The 2026 IPCA forecast of 4.5% sits at the top of the band; missing the upper bound triggers a formal letter from the Banco Central president to the Finance Minister explaining the deviation. The 2027 forecast of 3.5% sits comfortably within the band.

How does Brazilian central bank independence work?

The 2021 autonomy law gave the Banco Central operational independence with a four-year president term that does not coincide with the presidential cycle. The current president Gabriel Galípolo was nominated by Lula but operates within the institutional autonomy framework. The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) sets the Selic rate independently. The executive branch can communicate views publicly but cannot direct rate decisions. The SPE statement Monday is precisely such a communication.

Why does executive communication on monetary policy matter?

It shapes market expectations about political pressure. If the executive signals it expects the central bank to hike rates in response to inflation, the market prices the probability of such a hike higher. If the executive signals patience, the market prices the dovish outcome higher. In Brazil's institutional setting, where the central bank president has political ties to the appointing administration, the executive signal carries more market weight than in jurisdictions with more institutionally insulated central banks.

What if the inflation shock is not transitory?

If oil prices remain elevated for an extended period - twelve months or more - the supply-side framing becomes harder to sustain. Inflation expectations could become unanchored. The Banco Central would then face pressure to hike, the SPE statement notwithstanding. The current calibration assumes the Iran-war shock dissipates within months. Trump's strike suspension is the variable that could make that assumption true; failure of Iran negotiations would invalidate it.

How does this compare to other central banks?

The Brazilian framing aligns with the ECB and Bank of England approaches to recent supply shocks - looking through transitory inflation while preserving easing trajectories. The Federal Reserve has been more cautious, hiking aggressively in 2022-2023 and only beginning to cut in 2024-2026. The Chilean Banco Central is pursuing a parallel approach with its macroprudential capital buffer rather than rate hikes. Brazil's approach is conventional within the international macroprudential consensus.

Connected Coverage

The R$8.5 billion monthly oil-shock arrecadação counterpart is in our arrecadação readout. The R$670 billion corporate debt analysis dependent on continued easing is in our corporate debt readout. The Fazenda 4.5% inflation revision in detail is in our Treasury readout. The Chilean macroprudential approach for comparison is in our Banco Central de Chile readout.

Reported by Sofia Gabriela Martinez for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 19, 2026 - 08:00 BRT.

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