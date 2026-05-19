World Bank Names Housing Policy One Of Key Drivers Of Economic Growth

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Housing policy is becoming one of the key drivers of economic growth and employment, as well as an important tool for attracting investment, Ming Zhang, Director of the World Bank's Urban Development, Resilience, and Land Global Practice, said during the session "Housing at the Center of Global Coalitions," held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the housing sector plays a significant role in the global economy, with approximately 15% of global GDP linked to housing investments and consumption in this area.

"At the same time, housing affordability directly impacts people's access to jobs, as many cannot afford to live near employment centers. The organization works across three main areas in the housing sector: expanding long-term financing, improving policies to eliminate barriers to construction and investment, and increasing the housing supply, including issues related to land, infrastructure, and the development of the construction industry," the director said.

He emphasized the importance of mobilizing private capital by leveraging the limited resources of international financial institutions.

As an example, Ming Zhang cited joint initiatives in Brazil, where the participation of the World Bank and the IFC in government programs successfully attracted around $3 billion in additional financing against $400 million provided by international institutions.

He also discussed projects in Africa, including the Africa Green Resilient Inclusive Housing De-risking Facility program, aimed at lowering investment risks in the housing sector and mobilizing private capital.

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