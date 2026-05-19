MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Clear Blue Technologies Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Default Status Report

May 19, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: OYA0) ("Clear Blue" or the "Company"), the Smart Off-GridTM Company, is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 ").

As previously announced on May 4, 2026, the Company applied for, and the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " BCSC "), as principal regulator, granted a management cease trade order (the " MCTO ") in connection with the delay in the filing of the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements, related management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the " Annual Filings "), which were required to be filed on or before April 30, 2026.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders, other than the Company's CEO and CFO, to trade their securities. The general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's common shares. The MCTO restricts trading in securities of the Company by the CEO and CFO until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been revoked by the BCSC.

Status Update

In accordance with section 4.4 of NP 12-203, the Company reports the following:

1. There have been no material changes to the information contained in the Company's initial default announcement dated May 4, 2026. The Company continues to work diligently with its auditors, Kreston GTA LLP, to finalize the audit of the Annual Filings, and continues to anticipate filing the Annual Filings on or before May 28, 2026.

2. There have been no failures by the Company to adhere to the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 since the initial default announcement.

3. There has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203.

4. There is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings.

5. The Company currently continues to expect to file its Q1 2026 interim financial results by May 31, 2026.

The Company confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed. The Company will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been filed.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-GridTM power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

For Further Information:

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

Miriam Tuerk

Co-Founder and CEO

Phone: +1 (416) 433-3952

Email: ...

Website:

Panolia Investor Relations Inc.

Brandon Chow

Principal & Founder

Phone: +1 (647) 598-8815

Email: ...

Legal Disclaimer

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Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.