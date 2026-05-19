Nexcbit Announces Market Rewards For Traders And Ibs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The multi-asset broker is raising the bar on trader incentives and partner earnings - giving every depositor an instant trading boost and paying Introducing Brokers among the most competitive rebates in the market.

Dubai, UAE, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexcbit Market, a global multi-asset trading broker offering access to Forex, commodities, indices, and crypto CFDs, is drawing fresh attention from traders and affiliate partners alike following the launch of two standout programmes: a 15% deposit bonus on every deposit made into a live trading account, and an Introducing Broker (IB) commission structure paying up to $50 per lot - positioning the broker as one of the most rewarding platforms for both active traders and referral partners in today's market.

15% Bonus on Every Deposit - Instantly Added to Your Trading Balance your account once or fund it again - the bonus applies every time, with no cap.





15% DEPOSIT BONUS: MORE CAPITAL, MORE OPPORTUNITY

Unlike one-time welcome bonuses that expire after a first deposit, Nexcbit Market applies a 15% trading bonus to every deposit a client makes. A trader depositing $1,000 receives an immediate $150 credit added to their trading balance - capital that can be deployed directly in the markets.

This ongoing structure benefits traders at every stage: beginners gain a larger starting buffer, while experienced traders scaling their positions can consistently amplify available margin without changing their deposit strategy. The bonus is designed to increase a trader's staying power and reduce the impact of short-term volatility on their account.

The programme reflects Nexcbit Market's core philosophy: reward loyalty, not just acquisition. Every deposit counts, and every trader benefits - not just new sign-ups.

IBs Earn Up to $50 Per Lot - One of the Highest Rebate Rates Available. Refer clients, earn every time they trade - with no ceiling on total commissions.

IB PROGRAMME: UP TO $50 PER LOT FOR INTRODUCING BROKERS

Nexcbit Market's Introducing Broker programme is structured to attract serious referral partners - signal providers, trading educators, community managers, and affiliate marketers who bring active traders to the platform.

IBs earn up to $50 per standard lot traded by each referred client. With no cap on the number of referrals and no ceiling on total earnings, an IB with a strong network of active traders can generate substantial recurring income. Commissions are tracked transparently through a dedicated IB portal, with regular payouts and real-time reporting available.

The IB structure is built for professionals who want scalable, passive income tied to the trading activity of their network - not one-time referral fees that stop paying the moment a client signs up.

ABOUT NEXCBIT MARKET



Nexcbit Market is a globally accessible multi-asset broker offering CFD trading across Forex pairs, commodities, stock indices, and cryptocurrency markets, built for traders who value execution quality, transparent pricing, and a broker that actively invests in their success through ongoing incentives. The platform provides competitive trading conditions - including a 15% deposit bonus on every deposit - alongside a range of account types, multi-platform access, and a professional IB programme paying up to $50 per lot, making it a viable choice for both independent retail traders and institutional partners seeking a reliable execution environment. To start trading or register as an IB, visitText>.

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