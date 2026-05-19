EARNED Signs Top MLB Draft Prospect AJ Gracia As Brand Ambassador

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EARNED announced today that AJ Gracia has officially signed with the brand as an ambassador.

One of the top hitters in college baseball and a projected first-round MLB Draft selection, Gracia has emerged as one of the premier prospects in the 2026 MLB Draft class. Known for his left-handed power, disciplined approach at the plate, and consistency against elite competition, Gracia has earned national recognition as one of the game's rising stars.

The partnership will include original video content, social media collaborations, and appearances across EARNED platforms including WATCH EARNED, blogs, and digital storytelling projects centered around the culture of baseball.





“To us, AJ represents what EARNED is all about,” said the EARNED co-founders, ages 9 and 11.“People see the rankings and the talent, but what stands out to us is the preparation behind it. The players who keep showing up every day are the ones who separate themselves over time.”

Gracia has been widely projected as one of the top college bats in the 2026 MLB Draft class, with scouts praising his combination of power, maturity, plate discipline, and ability to perform in big moments. His rapid rise has made him one of the most talked-about hitters in amateur baseball.

“Baseball rewards consistency,” said Gracia.“That's what I respect about EARNED. The brand is built around the mindset and work ethic behind the game, and that's something players at every level connect with.”

Founded by two youth brothers from Massachusetts, EARNED is a baseball culture brand built around the mindset, discipline, and identity of the game. The brand has rapidly grown through original storytelling, athlete partnerships, and content centered around the work ethic culture of baseball.

The brand's message remains simple:

Showing up adds up.

“The Uniform of Hustle.”

@EARNEDATHLETE on Instagram

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at