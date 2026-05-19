Asante Gold Corporation Announces Appointment Of Acting Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Asante” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Campbell Baird, as Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Appointment of Acting Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Campbell Baird as Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, marking an important step in the Company's continued progress. The appointment follows the previously announced retirement of Dave Anthony as President and Chief Executive Officer of Asante on March 11, 2026.

Mr. Baird is a mining executive with more than 30 years of international experience, having held senior executive and operational roles across Africa, Australia and North America, and a proven track record of delivering operational improvement. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer on March 11, 2026 and has since been working closely with management and technical teams at Bibiani and Chirano, leading a focused operational review, strengthening execution discipline and identifying opportunities to improve performance and efficiency.

The Board is confident that Mr. Baird's leadership will ensure continuity and maintain the Company's focus on operational delivery.

Malik Easah, Executive Chairman of Asante Gold Corporation, stated,“The Board is confident in Campbell's leadership as Acting Chief Executive Officer. We are encouraged by his early impact since joining us as Chief Operating Officer just 60 days ago, actively engaging with our teams on site and driving a clear focus on operational discipline and performance across the business. We believe the Company is well positioned to continue this momentum under Campbell's leadership.”

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Ghana Stock Exchange, the Frankfurt Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on the Company's website at .

Contact Information

Frederick Attakumah, Executive Vice President and Country Director

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+1 604 661 9400 or +233 303 972 147

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the duration and effect of local and world-wide inflationary pressures and the potential for economic recessions; fluctuations in the price of gold; fluctuations in currency markets; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships and claims by local communities; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in countries where the Company may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining, risks relating to expropriation; variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities, the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business and growth strategies, the Company's inability to negotiate certain amendments to agreements with our lending group; and those risk factors identified in the Company's management's discussions and analysis and the most recent annual information form. The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR+ (). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the securities exchanges on which the Company is listed, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LEI Number: 529900F9PV1G9S5YD446. Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.