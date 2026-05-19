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Konexial Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination With An Unqualified Opinion
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Konexial today announced that it has successfully completed a Type 2 System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) examination for its Geo Operations Platform service for the period November 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026. The examination conducted by IS Partners ( ) found that Konexial achieved its service commitments and system requirements as measured by the SOC 2 criteria for Security. The examination concluded in an unqualified (clean) opinion.
SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that examine controls at a service organization relevant to the Trust Services Criteria selected for the examination. For this engagement, Konexial's controls were evaluated against the Security category, which addresses the protection of information and systems against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure, and damage that could compromise the availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of information. The SOC 2 report provides users with information regarding the design and operating effectiveness of those controls, as examined by an independent CPA firm.
“Successfully completing the SOC 2 Type 2 examination reinforces our commitment to being strong defenders of our customers' data. Data security is paramount at Konexial, and this rigorous audit validates that our controls are designed and operating effectively to protect the confidentiality and security of the information entrusted to us by our users.” - Ken Evans, CEO
The successful completion of the SOC 2 examination is an example of Konexial's commitment to the security of its customer's data. Konexial intends to continually execute and improve upon its internal controls and to provide consistent assurance to its customers via an annual SOC 2 report.
About Konexial
Konexial delivers innovative supply chain and logistics solutions powered by KiTM technology and real-time data. With a platform that includes ELD compliance, telematics, workflow automation, and intelligent load matching, Konexial helps companies thrive in today's dynamic supply chain environment. Explore more at
SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that examine controls at a service organization relevant to the Trust Services Criteria selected for the examination. For this engagement, Konexial's controls were evaluated against the Security category, which addresses the protection of information and systems against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure, and damage that could compromise the availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of information. The SOC 2 report provides users with information regarding the design and operating effectiveness of those controls, as examined by an independent CPA firm.
“Successfully completing the SOC 2 Type 2 examination reinforces our commitment to being strong defenders of our customers' data. Data security is paramount at Konexial, and this rigorous audit validates that our controls are designed and operating effectively to protect the confidentiality and security of the information entrusted to us by our users.” - Ken Evans, CEO
The successful completion of the SOC 2 examination is an example of Konexial's commitment to the security of its customer's data. Konexial intends to continually execute and improve upon its internal controls and to provide consistent assurance to its customers via an annual SOC 2 report.
About Konexial
Konexial delivers innovative supply chain and logistics solutions powered by KiTM technology and real-time data. With a platform that includes ELD compliance, telematics, workflow automation, and intelligent load matching, Konexial helps companies thrive in today's dynamic supply chain environment. Explore more at
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