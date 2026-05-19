São Paulo Daily Brief For Tuesday, May 19, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tuesday opens at 15°C in São Paulo with the high at 18°C and 55% rain.(SBT, ESPN, Disney+) for Sul-Americana Group C Round 5, his third spell at the Tricolor signed May 15 after Roger Machado was fired May 12. SP leads the group on eight points with O'Higgins and Millonarios on seven; a win all but secures top spot. Squad fallout from Monday:of Ancelotti's 26 in favour of Weverton (Grêmio) and other midfield names. Neymar's Santos call is in.opens 10h with Tuesday-free entry. Rodízio plates 3 and 4 in the Centro Expandido 7h–10h and 17h–20h.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro/São Paulo daily guide coverage for expats and the international community.

01Weather & What to WearFORECAST TUE 19 18°C 55% rain WED 20 20°C 55% rain THU 21 17°C 35% rain FRI 22 17°C 35% rain

Tuesday holds at 18°C with 55% rain - wet evening risk for the Morumbis 21h30 kickoff. Wednesday at 20°C with the same 55% rain; Thursday clears to 35% but drops to 17°C; Friday holds. Heavy waterproof and warm mid-layer all week. Sunset 17h33.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -Sport: SP x Millonarios 21h30 Morumbis; Dorival debut -Sport: Hugo Souza, Andreas Pereira cut from squad -Transport: Rodízio plates 3/4 Centro Expandido -Culture: Damián Ortega first weekday at MASP -Weather: 18°C, 55% rain (cold wet evening) -Coming: Palmeiras x Cerro Wed 21h30 Allianz Parque

A Sul-Americana decisive Tuesday at the Morumbis with Dorival Júnior's third spell at the Tricolor opening, the Damián Ortega rooms reopening from Monday's closure, and Palmeiras prepping for Wednesday's Libertadores match.

03What to See & DoCULTURE TODAY'S PICK - MASP - AVENIDA PAULISTA Damián Ortega, Matéria e Energia - Tuesday free entry, first proper weekday

Tuesday is the first proper weekday for the Damián Ortega retrospective at MASP, and Tuesdays are also free entry through the TIM partnership. Rooms open 10h, the queue runs short before noon, and you get the second floor of the Lina Bo Bardi building without the Sunday-opening crowd. Curated by Adriano Pedrosa with Rodrigo Moura and Yudi Rafael, the show covers more than thirty years of the Mexico City artist (b. 1967), the most influential figure of the post-1990s Mexican generation that reshaped Latin American conceptual sculpture. After São Paulo, the retrospective travels to Centro Cultural La Moneda Santiago (November 2026–March 2027) in partnership with MALBA Buenos Aires.

What to look for: Cosmic Thing (2002), the exploded Volkswagen Beetle suspended on cables in the largest second-floor room, the work that made Ortega's international name at the Venice Biennale and the obvious entry point to the show; the photographic series investigating object-as-diagram in the smaller adjacent room; the tijolo and pedra works that read everyday material as social and political geometry. The Brazilian-architecture pieces commissioned specifically for the São Paulo iteration are in the third room. Per Pedrosa in the catalogue,“Ortega's practice converts the everyday object into a vector of social, economic and political narrative.” Allow 90 minutes minimum.

Where to go after: ten minutes south to Itaú Cultural for Mestre Didi (free), or seven minutes north to IMS Paulista for the photography programme. Free Tuesdays and Sundays · Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun 10h–18h · Wed 10h–20h · Av. Paulista 1578.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY - PINACOTECA LUZ Pascale Marthine Tayou, Nocaute - the Cameroonian maximalist counterweight to MASP's Mexican conceptualism

If MASP is the Mexican-conceptual rigour, the Pinacoteca Luz is the Cameroonian sensorial maximalism, and they pair as a Paulista-to-Luz Tuesday afternoon with the Linha 1 Azul between them. The Pina Luz reopens Tuesday after the Monday closure, and the Tayou retrospective Nocaute runs through August 2 across seven rooms on the first floor - the artist's first institutional Brazilian show and the strongest contemporary-art proposition the city offers right now alongside Ortega. Tayou (Yaoundé, b. 1966) crosses sculpture, painting and installation with materials from West African market culture and European globalisation: cut crystal, cooking pots, plastic toys, raffia. The work is loud, theatrical, and unexpectedly funny.

Combine route: MASP (10h–13h) → Avenida Paulista lunch on Rua Augusta or Bela Vista → Linha 1 Azul Paulista to Luz (15 min walk plus 5 min metrô) → Pinacoteca Luz (14h–18h). Tue–Sun 10h–18h · R$50 / R$25 meia · Praça da Luz 2.

TONIGHT, AFTER 19H The Morumbis night and the SP Tuesday-music alternatives

Tuesday's tonight pick is the Morumbis itself for São Paulo x Millonarios 21h30, Dorival Júnior's debut and the Sul-Americana decisive match (see §08 for the full preview). For non-match programmes: Casa de Francisca at R. José Maria Lisboa 190, Jardim Paulista runs the Tuesday jazz with the standards repertoire from 21h, R$80 cover, in the city's most intimate live-music room. Audio Rebel SP at R. Augusta 2840, Consolação runs the Tuesday experimental from 20h, R$25 antecipado, this week with a João Donato tribute mirroring the Rio venue.

For samba: Bar Brahma at the Avenida São João 677 corner runs the Tuesday choro session 18h–22h, R$30 cover, with the corner-of-Centro programme that has anchored Tuesday samba in São Paulo since 1948. Ó do Borogodó at Vila Madalena runs the Tuesday roda from 21h, R$30 cover, the standard mid-week samba venue for the bairro crowd.

For the quieter Tuesday: SESC Pompeia at R. Clélia 93 runs the Tuesday Lina Bo Bardi-designed-fábrica programme until 21h, with the open-air pool and the convivência tower. Free. CCBB SP closed Tuesday, but Centro Cultural São Paulo (CCSP) at R. Vergueiro 1000 runs Tuesday until 22h.

ALSO ON

Pina Estação Beatriz Milhazes + Macunaíma é Duwid, Tue–Sun 10h–18h, Praça da Luz 2 · Pina Contemporânea Para Crianças with Haus der Kunst Munich, Tue–Sun 10h–18h, Av. Tiradentes 273 · Itaú Cultural Mestre Didi, free, Tue–Sun 11h–20h, Av. Paulista 149 · IMS Paulista photography programme, free, Tue reopen 10h–20h, Av. Paulista 2424 · MIS Museu da Imagem e do Som, Tue–Sun, Av. Europa 158 · Museu da Língua Portuguesa Tue–Sun 9h–17h, Praça da Luz · Mercado Municipal Tuesday 6h–18h, R. Cantareira 306 · CCBB SP closed Tuesday, reopens Wednesday 9h–20h, R. Álvares Penteado 112.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT RODÍZIO TUESDAY - PLATES 3 AND 4 - CENTRO EXPANDIDO

Rodízio Tuesday: plates ending in 3 and 4 prohibited in the Centro Expandido ring 7h–10h and 17h–20h. Wednesday plates 5 and 6; Thursday 7 and 8; Friday 9 and 0. Fines R$130–R$195 inside the Marginal Tietê – Marginal Pinheiros – Av. dos Bandeirantes – Av. Salim Farah Maluf – Av. Tancredo Neves – Av. Estados ring. Metrô SP runs Tuesday hours 4h40–midnight across Linhas 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 15. The Morumbis is served by the Linha 4 Amarela Butantã station with a 20-min walk or shuttle, or by CPTM Cidade Universitária. Heavy flows from 18h30 inbound.

Roads: Marginal Tietê and Pinheiros normal Tuesday rush 7h–10h. Avenida Paulista normal Tuesday traffic. Guarulhos (GRU) normal volumes; Congonhas (CGH) normal. CET-SP expects matchday flows on Av. Politécnica and the Marginal Pinheiros 19h–21h.

05Where to EatFOOD TUESDAY - LUNCH AND PAULISTA-LUZ ROUTE

Tuesday Paulista lunch: Casa Santo Antônio at Av. Paulista 2073 from 11h30, R$80. Família Mancini at R. Avanhandava 81, Bela Vista R$75 12h–16h. Bráz Pizzaria at R. Sergipe 406, Higienópolis from 12h. For Luz: Bar do Mané at Mercado Municipal mortadella sandwich until 18h. Mocotó at Vila Medeiros (R$120). For pre-Morumbis: Templo da Carne (Marcos Bassi R$160) at R. Treze de Maio 668, Bela Vista until 16h.

TUESDAY - DINNER

Tuesday dinner: D.O.M. (Atala R$1,200) closed Tue. A Casa do Porco (Janaína Torres R$320) open Tue 19h. Maní (Helena Rizzo R$420) open Tue 19h30. Tujá at R. Diogo Jácome 859, Moema 19h–23h. Tan Tan at Vila Madalena until 22h. Bar da Dona Onça at Edifício Copan R$95 until 22h.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS TUESDAY SERVICES

Bank branches Tuesday 10h–16h. Shopping centres Tuesday 10h–22h (Iguatemi SP, Cidade Jardim, Pátio Higienópolis, JK Iguatemi). The May 30 IRPF deadline is 11 days away. Pharmacies on plantão. Defesa Civil holds São Paulo on yellow alert through Wednesday given the persistent 55%+ rain pattern. Cartórios Tuesday 9h–17h. Receita Federal Centro 8h–16h. Sabesp no scheduled supply interruptions this week.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Tuesday in São Paulo at 18°C with 55% rain: a museum-and-Morumbis day. Parque Ibirapuera open 5h–23h but the rain limits outdoor traffic. International community: Aliança Francesa SP Tuesday cinema; British Society Tuesday tennis at the Hebraica; Goethe-Institut Tuesday cinema; American Society Tuesday networking from 19h Jardins. The Hebraica SP runs the Tuesday programme.

08Game DaySPORT SÃO PAULO X MILLONARIOS - 21H30 MORUMBIS - SBT/ESPN/DISNEY+ Dorival Júnior's third spell at the Tricolor opens with a Sul-Americana decider

São Paulo host Millonarios at the Morumbis Tuesday 21h30 for Copa Sul-Americana G C R5, broadcast SBT, ESPN and Disney+. It is Dorival Júnior's debut, his third spell at the Tricolor, signed May 15 after Roger Machado was fired May 12 following the 3–1 Copa do Brasil elimination by Juventude. Group: SP 8 points; O'Higgins (Chile) and Millonarios (Colombia) both on 7. A win confirms top spot and direct passage to R16. Desfalques: Marcos Antônio, Alan Franco, Luciano, Tolói, Pablo Maia; Calleri returns as centroavante. Probable XI: Rafael; Lucas Ramon, Sabino, Dória, Enzo Díaz; Bobadilla, Danielzinho, Artur, Cauly; Ferreirinha, Calleri. Millonarios coach Fabián Bustos. Referee Kevin Ortega (Peru).

SQUAD FALLOUT - HUGO SOUZA AND ANDREAS PEREIRA CUT Only Neymar represents SP clubs on Ancelotti's 26; Weverton (Grêmio) the surprise GK call

Ancelotti's 26-name Brazil squad announced Monday at the Museu do Amanhã includes only one SP-club name: Neymar (Santos), Ancelotti's first call for the forward. The two pre-list SP candidates were cut: Hugo Souza (Corinthians) lost the third goalkeeper spot to Weverton (Grêmio, 38), the biggest surprise of the cerimony. Andreas Pereira (Palmeiras) was beaten by Paquetá, Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Fabinho and Danilo Santos (Botafogo). Out for injury: Éder Militão, Rodrygo, Estêvão. Pedro (Brasileirão top scorer 9 goals) also cut. Six BR-club names total. Squad assembles Granja Comary May 27; Brazil x Panama 21h Maracanã May 31; Brazil x Egypt June 6 Cleveland; Group C opener vs Morocco June 13.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Monday closed in the red. The Ibovespa fell around 0.51% to the 176,700 region after the IBC-Br for March came in at -0.7% MoM (weaker than consensus; -0.2% agropecuária, -0.2% indústria, -0.8% serviços; 12-month +1.8%) and the Middle East tensions kept global risk sentiment cautious. The dollar dropped roughly 1.18% back below R$5.00 to around R$4.9963 from Friday's R$5.0664, on a softer global dollar after the IBC-Br miss paradoxically helped BRL via the falling-growth-easing-stance read.

Focus survey: IPCA 2026 forecast raised for the 10th consecutive week to 4.92% (above the 4.5% BCB upper-target band), Selic average 2026 raised 0.6pp to 14.1%. Foreign net outflow at B3 in May reached R$3.9 billion through the 14th. The Ibovespa has fallen 11%+ from the mid-April high. Citi cut Inter (INTR) to neutral from buy; Santander lowered Embraer (EMBJ3) target to US$86 from US$90.

Today: April retail sales 8h (consensus -0.1% MoM, +2.3% YoY). Selic remains at 14.75%; next Copom June 17–18. Wednesday IGP-10 inflation print.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK

Wed May 20: Palmeiras x Cerro Porteño 21h30 Allianz Parque (Libertadores R5). Corinthians visit Peñarol 21h30 Montevideo. IGP-10. Rodízio plates 5–6.

Thu May 21: Rodízio plates 7–8.

COMING UP

May 22: IBC-Br update. Rodízio plates 9–0.

May 23: São Paulo x Botafogo 17h Morumbis (R17). Flamengo x Palmeiras 21h Maracanã (R17 marquee).

May 23–24: Virada Cultural across São Paulo with MASP open 24 hours.

May 24: Corinthians x Atlético-MG 18h30 Neo Química Arena (R17).

May 26: CBF Copa do Brasil oitavas draw.

May 27: Brazil squad assembles Granja Comary, Teresópolis.

May 30: 2025 IRPF deadline.

May 31: Brazil x Panama 21h Maracanã (WC friendly).

11Frequently Asked QuestionsFAQ What time is São Paulo vs Millonarios on May 19?

São Paulo host Millonarios at the Morumbis Tuesday May 19 at 21h30 BRT for Copa Sul-Americana Group C Round 5. Broadcast on SBT (open TV), ESPN (closed channel) and Disney+ (streaming). It is Dorival Júnior's debut as São Paulo coach, his third spell at the Tricolor signed May 15 after Roger Machado was fired May 12. São Paulo leads Group C with eight points; O'Higgins (Chile) and Millonarios both on seven. A win confirms top spot. Referee Kevin Ortega (Peru). Probable XI: Rafael; Lucas Ramon, Sabino, Dória, Enzo Díaz; Bobadilla, Danielzinho, Artur, Cauly; Ferreirinha, Calleri.

Why were Hugo Souza and Andreas Pereira left out of the Brazil squad?

Carlo Ancelotti's 26-name Brazil World Cup squad announced Monday May 18 left out the two SP-club pre-list candidates. Hugo Souza (Corinthians) was the fourth-place goalkeeper in the pre-list of six but lost the third reserve spot to Weverton (Grêmio, 38 years old), the biggest surprise of the cerimony, as Weverton had not been called by Ancelotti since June 2025. Andreas Pereira (Palmeiras ) was the pre-list midfielder beaten by Lucas Paquetá, Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Fabinho and Danilo Santos (Botafogo). Only Neymar (Santos) represents an SP club among the 26. Six Brazilian-club names total.

What is São Paulo's rodízio schedule this week?

São Paulo's vehicle rodízio Tuesday May 19: plates ending in 3 and 4 prohibited in the Centro Expandido ring 7h–10h and 17h–20h. Wednesday plates 5 and 6; Thursday 7 and 8; Friday 9 and 0. The rodízio runs only on weekdays and is suspended Saturday and Sunday. Fines range from R$130 to R$195 for violations within the Marginal Tietê – Marginal Pinheiros – Av. dos Bandeirantes – Av. Salim Farah Maluf – Av. Tancredo Neves – Av. Estados ring. Avenida Paulista runs normal Tuesday traffic after the Sunday Aberta closure 8h–17h.

When is Damián Ortega's exhibition at MASP open this week?

The Damián Ortega retrospective Matéria e Energia at MASP (Av. Paulista 1578) runs through September 13, 2026, opened May 15. Tuesday is the first proper weekday opportunity after the Sunday opening crowd, with rooms 10h–18h and Tuesday free entry through the TIM partnership. Wednesday extends to 20h; Thursday/Friday/Saturday 10h–18h; Sunday also free 10h–18h. MASP is closed Mondays. Curated by Adriano Pedrosa, Rodrigo Moura and Yudi Rafael, covering more than thirty years from the Mexico City artist (b. 1967). Regular admission R$70 / R$35 meia.

São Paulo Daily Brief, your São Paulo daily guide for Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MASP, Pinacoteca, Casa de Francisca. Markets: B3, Banco Central, CNN Brasil, Money Times. Sport: CBF, CNN Brasil. Updated: 2026-05-19T07:30:00Z by Rafael Silva Santos

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