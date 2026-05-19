403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Greenply Introduces India's First 20-Year Warranty On 710 HDMR HDF Boards
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 19th May 2026: Greenply Industries Limited has introduced India's first 20-year warranty on its Greenply 710 HDMR HDF Board, setting a new benchmark for long-term reliability, durability, and performance in the engineered wood panel category.
Over the last decade, HDF has transformed the way Indian homes and commercial spaces are designed, emerging as the preferred material for modular furniture, contemporary interiors, and precision-crafted applications. As the category evolves, architects, contractors, and homeowners are increasingly prioritising not just aesthetics, but also durability, moisture resistance, structural stability, and long-term performance.
Greenply 710 HDMR HDF: Built for Modern Indian Interiors:
Moisture-proof performance for kitchens, bathrooms, and high-humidity spaces
Exceptional screw-holding for modular furniture, cabinetry, and heavy fixtures
20 years of lasting performance with complete peace of mind
Flawless finish compatibility with laminates, paints, and veneers
BIS Certified Product, with superior composition
“This 20-year warranty is more than just a commitment. It reflects the confidence we have in Greenply 710 HDMR, engineered to withstand changing trends, everyday wear, and the test of time, so customers never have to compromise between aesthetics and long-lasting durability.”, said Mr. Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Limited.
Designed to meet the demands of modern Indian interiors, Greenply 710 HDMR HDF Board is engineered to deliver consistency, strength, and finish retention over years of use, whether it is modular kitchens, wardrobes, bathroom vanities, office workstations, retail fixtures, wall panelling, or decorative and commercial applications.
For architects and interior designers, the product offers greater flexibility for detailed routing, seamless finishes, and compatibility with laminates, veneers, paints, and decorative surfaces. Contractors and fabricators benefit from easier machining, cleaner cuts, reduced chipping, and dependable structural performance during installation and long-term use.
Powered by PROD-IQ NEO TECH, a German technology developed in collaboration with Siempelkamp, the product is engineered with a uniform microfibre structure, ensuring consistent strength and stability even in high-humidity conditions.
About Greenply Industries Limited:
Greenply Industries Limited is among India's leading interior infrastructure companies with a strong presence of 42 years in the wood panel industry. The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the country and offers a wide portfolio of products including Plywood, HDF, Block Boards, Flush Doors, Decorative Veneers, PVC and Flooring products for domestic as well as global markets. With a strong distribution network spanning 1,100+ cities, towns, and villages across 27 states and 6 union territories, supported by more than 2,300 dealers and authorized stockists, a retail network exceeding 6,000 outlets, and 50+ physical and virtual branches across India.
Over the last decade, HDF has transformed the way Indian homes and commercial spaces are designed, emerging as the preferred material for modular furniture, contemporary interiors, and precision-crafted applications. As the category evolves, architects, contractors, and homeowners are increasingly prioritising not just aesthetics, but also durability, moisture resistance, structural stability, and long-term performance.
Greenply 710 HDMR HDF: Built for Modern Indian Interiors:
Moisture-proof performance for kitchens, bathrooms, and high-humidity spaces
Exceptional screw-holding for modular furniture, cabinetry, and heavy fixtures
20 years of lasting performance with complete peace of mind
Flawless finish compatibility with laminates, paints, and veneers
BIS Certified Product, with superior composition
“This 20-year warranty is more than just a commitment. It reflects the confidence we have in Greenply 710 HDMR, engineered to withstand changing trends, everyday wear, and the test of time, so customers never have to compromise between aesthetics and long-lasting durability.”, said Mr. Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Limited.
Designed to meet the demands of modern Indian interiors, Greenply 710 HDMR HDF Board is engineered to deliver consistency, strength, and finish retention over years of use, whether it is modular kitchens, wardrobes, bathroom vanities, office workstations, retail fixtures, wall panelling, or decorative and commercial applications.
For architects and interior designers, the product offers greater flexibility for detailed routing, seamless finishes, and compatibility with laminates, veneers, paints, and decorative surfaces. Contractors and fabricators benefit from easier machining, cleaner cuts, reduced chipping, and dependable structural performance during installation and long-term use.
Powered by PROD-IQ NEO TECH, a German technology developed in collaboration with Siempelkamp, the product is engineered with a uniform microfibre structure, ensuring consistent strength and stability even in high-humidity conditions.
About Greenply Industries Limited:
Greenply Industries Limited is among India's leading interior infrastructure companies with a strong presence of 42 years in the wood panel industry. The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the country and offers a wide portfolio of products including Plywood, HDF, Block Boards, Flush Doors, Decorative Veneers, PVC and Flooring products for domestic as well as global markets. With a strong distribution network spanning 1,100+ cities, towns, and villages across 27 states and 6 union territories, supported by more than 2,300 dealers and authorized stockists, a retail network exceeding 6,000 outlets, and 50+ physical and virtual branches across India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment