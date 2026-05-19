Human Factor Key To Urbanization And Digital Cities, UN Official Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Human factor should be considered in urbanization, Regional Coordinator for Europe and Central Asia of the UN Volunteers Program, Zarina Mirabdullayeva, told reporters on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

She stated that volunteers are one of the key components of the innovation, modernization, and digitalization processes of urban communities.

According to her, such serious forums are of great importance in terms of global discussions on urbanization and digitalization.

"When we talk about urbanization and the digitalization of the places we live, we should never forget the human factor. I'm here to talk about volunteerism. Volunteers are among the people who create the strongest bond between people and the places they live. They are the first to welcome people at various events and organizations. It is a great honor for me to see so many people together in Baku and to be a participant in such a wonderful event. The forum creates a real festive atmosphere," she noted.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

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