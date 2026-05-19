Azerbaijan To Start Construction Work In Shusha's Turshsu This Year

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Construction of the Turshsu settlement in Shusha will begin this year, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the 13th World Urban Forum held in Baku.

Karimov noted that the settlement will be built from scratch, and construction is scheduled to begin this year. It is hoped that resettlement to this settlement will also take place next year.

“Today, 1,411 former internally displaced persons, residents of Shusha, have settled in Shusha. Construction of residential buildings is ongoing, and a large-scale resettlement is planned for next year,” he added.

At the same time, this year a significant number of families are scheduled to be resettled to two villages in the Shusha region, Boyuk Galadara and Kichik Galadara, where restoration and repair work is underway.

Construction work in the tourist village of Dashalti will begin this summer. The project will be implemented by a private entrepreneur using private investment, and plans are in place to create a modern, magnificent tourist village there.

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