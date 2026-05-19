Argo Provides Update On Smart Routingtm Transit Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSXV: ARGH), (OTCQX: ARGHF) ("" or the ""), a leader in next-generation transit solutions, is pleased to share an update and recap on its Smart RoutingTM technology, a transit infrastructure solution that connects riders to public transit more conveniently while helping cities extend the reach and efficiency of their transit networks.

First-and-Last-Mile Transit Challenge

Cities around the world are facing growing traffic and congestion pressures, and need to move more people out of cars and into public transit systems. But the first-and-last-mile gap creates challenges for both residents and municipalities.



For Residents: Time spent walking to the bus stop, waiting outside, and transferring between lines can make public transit less accessible to many residents including seniors, people with mobility needs, and those farther from fixed-route stops. Cars and ridesharing offer convenience but are costly and add to traffic. For Municipalities: High-capacity fixed-route transit can be highly efficient along major corridors, but it is not designed to cost-effectively pick residents up at their door.



Smart RoutingTM Transit Infrastructure Solution

Argo's proprietary Smart RoutingTM solution is a turnkey transit infrastructure platform combining fully electric buses, charging infrastructure, routing software, and end-to-end operational systems. It is designed to address the first-and-last-mile challenge for both residents and municipalities, with increasing efficiency as ridership grows and Argo's smart infrastructure scales.



For Residents: Argo provides on-demand pickups at their door in fully electric, accessible buses for a standard transit fare. Riders can travel point-to-point or connect into high-capacity fixed-route transit lines for longer trips. For Municipalities: Argo's system is designed to grow ridership by extending the reach of existing transit networks into the first and last mile. The solution integrates with existing fare systems and fixed-route transit lines, while its predictive routing technology groups passengers efficiently, supporting higher vehicle utilization and more cost-effective service.



Flexible Deployment Models

Argo has demonstrated two flexible deployment models for its Smart RoutingTM transit system: augmenting an existing large-scale municipal transit network in a major city, and delivering a full municipal transit network in a smaller town.

. Augmenting Existing Transit Networks: Argo launched its Smart RoutingTM transit system in downtown Brampton, where an established large-scale transit network already exists but the first-and-last-mile gap remains a challenge for many residents. The service picks riders up from their door for point-to-point trips or connections to Brampton Transit and GO Transit lines through an on-demand, fully electric service integrated with Ontario's PRESTO fare system.

. Delivering a Full Municipal Transit Network: Argo's Smart RoutingTM transit system fully replaced the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury's (“ BWG”) fixed-route bus system, which had previously been operated by a private contractor. As previously disclosed, the Company reported that average daily transit ridership more than doubled within two months of the April 2025 launch, with a more than 50% reduction in cost-per-ride when compared to BWG's fixed routes the previous year.

“The future of mobility is moving toward more convenient, on-demand transportation, while cities continue to invest in public transit infrastructure to move more people out of cars,” said Praveen Arichandran, CEO and co-founder of Argo.“We are focused on expanding our Smart RoutingTM infrastructure to help cities provide their residents with more convenient transit access to jobs, healthcare, education, and loved ones.”

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