Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Tallies Total Volume Of Investments In Aghdam, Khojaly And Khankendi

Azerbaijan Tallies Total Volume Of Investments In Aghdam, Khojaly And Khankendi


2026-05-19 06:05:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Nearly 100 million manat ($59 million) has been invested by businessmen in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Khojaly, and Khankendi so far, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Elchin Yusubov, said at an event on the theme "Post-conflict urban development: restoration of destroyed identity and reconstruction of an integrated future" held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

--

MENAFN19052026000187011040ID1111136473



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search