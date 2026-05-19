Azerbaijan Tallies Total Volume Of Investments In Aghdam, Khojaly And Khankendi

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Nearly 100 million manat ($59 million) has been invested by businessmen in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Khojaly, and Khankendi so far, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Elchin Yusubov, said at an event on the theme "Post-conflict urban development: restoration of destroyed identity and reconstruction of an integrated future" held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

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