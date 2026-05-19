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Azerbaijani Official Announces Khankendi City Population

Azerbaijani Official Announces Khankendi City Population


2026-05-19 06:05:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The population of Khankendi city currently stands at nearly 24,000, Azerbaijani presidential special representative Elchin Yusubov made the announcement during an event held as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, focused on post-conflict urban development and rebuilding an integrated future, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event in Baku, Yusubov made the remarks during a session titled“Post-conflict urban development: restoring destroyed identity and rebuilding an integrated future.”

World Urban Forum 13 is taking place in Baku from May 17–22 in cooperation with UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The forum brings together policymakers, experts, civil society representatives, and international partners to discuss housing and sustainable urban development under the theme“Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements.”

Its program features high-level discussions and practical, solution-oriented formats aimed at accelerating global action on urban challenges while incorporating local experience into policy development.

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Trend News Agency

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