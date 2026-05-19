Azerbaijani Official Announces Khankendi City Population
Speaking at an event in Baku, Yusubov made the remarks during a session titled“Post-conflict urban development: restoring destroyed identity and rebuilding an integrated future.”
World Urban Forum 13 is taking place in Baku from May 17–22 in cooperation with UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan.
The forum brings together policymakers, experts, civil society representatives, and international partners to discuss housing and sustainable urban development under the theme“Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements.”
Its program features high-level discussions and practical, solution-oriented formats aimed at accelerating global action on urban challenges while incorporating local experience into policy development.--
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