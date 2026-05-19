Prime Minister Receives Ethiopia's State Minister Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met with HE Hadera Abera Adamassu, State Minister for Political and Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

During the meeting, the relations of cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them were reviewed, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

