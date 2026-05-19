Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-520 Result: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Tuesday announced the much-awaited Sthree Sakthi SS-520 lottery results, bringing excitement to thousands of participants across the state. The weekly draw, held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, featured a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore along with several high-value cash rewards across multiple prize categories.

According to the officially declared results, ticket number SJ 587861 emerged as the lucky winner of the coveted Rs 1 crore jackpot in the Sthree Sakthi SS-520 draw conducted on May 19, 2026. The announcement triggered celebrations among lottery enthusiasts eagerly waiting for the winning numbers throughout the afternoon.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-520 Prize Structure

Prize Category Prize Amount

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30 Lakh

3rd Prize Rs 5 Lakh

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

Lower Tier Prizes Rs 100 to Rs 5,000

The Sthree Sakthi lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes, attracting thousands of ticket buyers every Tuesday because of its substantial prize pool and transparent government-run system. Apart from the grand jackpot, the draw also includes multiple lower-tier cash prizes and consolation rewards distributed across various ticket series.

The draw began at 3 PM under official supervision, with results being published shortly afterward on authorised lottery platforms and media portals. Participants across Kerala rushed to verify ticket numbers online and through local lottery agents soon after the announcement.

Lottery officials advised winners to carefully cross-check their ticket numbers with the official gazette notification before beginning the prize claim process. Winners of major prizes must submit identity proof, passport-size photographs, PAN card details and bank verification documents at designated Kerala Lottery offices. Prize claims generally need to be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

As per government regulations, lottery winnings above a specified amount are subject to tax deductions before disbursal. Authorities also warned participants against relying on unofficial social media forwards or unverified websites for result confirmation.

The Kerala lottery system continues to enjoy huge popularity because proceeds from ticket sales contribute to welfare programmes and public development initiatives across the state. Over the years, several jackpot winners from districts including Kannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kollam have made headlines after winning life-changing sums through weekly lottery draws.

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions after the SS-520 results were declared, with hopeful participants sharing screenshots of tickets and congratulating winners online. Some users jokingly compared the suspense around Kerala lottery draws to“IPL-level excitement” because of the intense anticipation surrounding every weekly announcement.