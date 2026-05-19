Respiratory Collaboration And Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Structured Analysis Of 455 Deals And How Partnerships Are Designed, Negotiated, And Executed
The definitive benchmark for respiratory dealmaking
Respiratory partnering spans a range of acute and chronic conditions, with deal structures reflecting established treatment paradigms alongside ongoing innovation in biologics, inhaled therapies, and targeted approaches.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 455 respiratory collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how respiratory deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals Define realistic market parameters Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a mature yet evolving therapeutic landscape Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within respiratory partnerships, particularly across chronic disease settings with established standards of care.
- Rights granted and retained Development and commercialization responsibilities Financial structures and payment triggers Key contractual provisions and protections
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark live transactions Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 455 respiratory collaboration and licensing deals Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology) Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers A trusted, evidence-based reference for respiratory dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how respiratory partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in respiratory dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Respiratory partnering over the years
2.3. Respiratory partnering by deal type
2.4. Respiratory partnering by industry sector
2.5. Respiratory partnering by stage of development
2.6. Respiratory partnering by technology type
2.7. Respiratory partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for respiratory partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for respiratory partnering
3.3. Respiratory partnering headline values
3.4. Respiratory deal upfront payments
3.5. Respiratory deal milestone payments
3.6. Respiratory royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading respiratory deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in respiratory partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in respiratory
4.4. Top respiratory deals by value
Chapter 5 - Respiratory contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Respiratory partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Respiratory dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by respiratory therapeutic target
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Respiratory deals by company A-Z Deal directory - Respiratory deals by technology type Deal type definitions
Companies Featured (Sample)
- 3M Abbott Laboratories Acceleron Pharma Advent Therapeutics Alvotech Amneal Pharmaceuticals Arcturus Therapeutics Bio-Techne Boston Scientific Bristol-Myers Squibb Celgene Chiesi Farmaceutici Cipla CSL Eli Lilly Empatica Evotec Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Genentech GSK Illumina Incyte Janssen Pharmaceuticals Karolinska Institute Lonza Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Merck and Co Moderna Novartis Orion Pfizer Philips Pluristem Therapeutics ProQR Therapeutics Roche Sanofi Seqirus Sosei Heptares Sutter Health Takeda Pharmaceutical Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Thermo Fisher Scientific Translate Bio University of California San Francisco Vanderbilt University Vectura Viome Wyss Institute Xerox Yale University
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment