Bijnor Hindu Boy Forcibly Converted To Islam In Kashmir, Says Family Files Case

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 19 (IANS) A shocking case of purported forced conversion of a minor boy from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, in Jammu and Kashmir, has kicked up a major controversy, prompting protests from the family members who are now pleading before the administration to arrange his return from the valley.

The boy, said to be a minor, was reportedly hoodwinked by a fellow youth from the Muslim community in Bijnor and taken to Kashmir's Kupwara on the pretext of a good job opportunity.

A case has also been lodged at the Kupwara police station, and a detailed investigation has been launched to track down the culprits and also investigate the alleged conspiracy to trap gullible youth.

The matter came to light, only days after the boy left his family and allegedly adopted Islam under coercion. His family members, when they stumbled upon a viral video on social media -- where he reportedly admits to having converted to Islam, were left in utter disbelief and shock. They approached the local police officials and demanded their quick intervention to bring their son back home.

Also, given the boy's age, a general assumption prevails in the village that he is understood to have been pressured and forced to convert to Islam.

His family members, shaken by the development, lodged a complaint with the police and accused a local youth named Wasim of hatching the conspiracy to lure their son into a conversion racket in Kashmir. They claim that Wasim befooled their son and took him to Kashmir, where he was forced to convert.

The minor boy's parents and family members met the city Superintendent of Police and apprised him of the entire situation, including the alleged conversion racket. They are demanding the safe return of their son and strict action against the accused.

Krishna, the victim's father, said that his son is a minor and was deceived by false claims and promises. He alleges that his son was subjected to psychological pressure and forced to undergo religious conversion.

Mausam Chaudhary, a BJP leader in Bijnor, claimed that the boy was taken to Kupwara in Kashmir and his identity now stands changed from Vishal to Hamza.

The conversion horror is also set to spark uproar in political circles.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi, taking strong exception to the conversion of gullible youth allegedly by organised rackets, called it a new design of forced conversion in a democratic setup and demanded stern action against all those involved in the crime.