Africa CDC Declares Ebola Outbreak Public Health Emergency Of Continental Security

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ADDIS ABABA, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Monday declared the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda as a public health emergency of continental security.

The official declaration came as about 395 suspected cases and 106 associated deaths have been reported in the DRC, mainly in the country's Mongwalu, Rwampara, and Bunia health zones, as well as in Kampala, Uganda, where two cases and one death have been reported, according to the latest data from the Africa CDC.

The agency also warned that the outbreak is driven by the Bundibugyo strain, for which no strain-specific vaccine is currently available, and which carries a high risk of regional spread. Africa CDC Director General Jean Kaseya said the declaration would help strengthen regional coordination, mobilize emergency resources, and accelerate preparedness efforts in neighboring countries at risk of transmission.

Africa CDC warned that intense cross-border movement, insecurity in affected areas, and weak infection control measures could increase the risk of regional spread. "The confirmation of the Bundibugyo Ebola virus in interconnected countries reminds us once again that Africa's health security is indivisible," Kaseya said, adding that the agency has already deployed emergency response teams to support containment efforts.

NNN-Xinhua