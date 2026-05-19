The Oil Refining Industry In Nigeria 2026 Insights And Forecasts On Refinery Capacities, Production, And Consumption Of Refined Petroleum Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in Nigeria 2026" has been added tooffering.

This comprehensive report provides a complete overview of the Nigerian crude oil refining industry. It offers detailed information about both existing and planned refineries, providing valuable insights and forecasts on refinery capacities, production, and consumption of refined petroleum products.

The analysis includes a comparison with peer countries in the region, evaluating refinery complexity factors. The report encapsulates detailed profiles of key players in the Nigerian refining sector and delves into the latest industry trends and deals.

Report Scope



Outlooks for the Nigerian oil refining industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2026.

Forecasting of production and consumption of refined products, highlighting major refining companies and operators.

Historic and forecasted capacities of refineries and secondary units extending beyond 2026.

Identification of key opportunities and constraints in the Nigerian refinery market.

Benchmarking against five peer countries on the Nelson Complexity Factor.

Analysis of the market structure of the refining industry, detailing companies, capacities, and market share.

Information on planned refineries, including projected capacity, equity structures, operator details, commissioning dates, and costs.

Insights into refined petroleum product production and demand forecasts beyond 2026.

Specific information at the refinery level, like name, commissioning year, installed capacities of primary and secondary units, future capacity expansions, ownership, and operator details.

Profiles of major refining companies, including SWOT analyses. Data on mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and a comprehensive analysis of industry news and deals.

Reasons to Purchase



Make informed strategic business decisions utilizing detailed analyses based on historical and forecasted data on refineries, countries, and companies.

Identify investment opportunities for capital involvement in new refineries, capacity expansions, and other asset investments.

Evaluate the pros and cons of entering a specific country's refinery market compared to its peer nations.

Fortify strategy formulation with essential information and data to enhance returns on investments.

Spot potential investment opportunities throughout the global refinery value chain.

Assess forthcoming refineries with comprehensive asset-level information.

Stay competitive by understanding rival companies' strategic activities. Make critical financial decisions informed by the latest news and deal details.

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