The 2026 Arxan Azalea Viewing Season Opens, Hinggan League Launches A New Border Flower Viewing Cross-Border Tourism Brand
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This viewing season deeply cultivates China-Mongolia cross-border tourism, aiming to promote mutual visitor exchange and interconnected routes, providing international tourists with more convenient and enriched cross-national experiences. During the event, special activities such as the Arxan Deer-themed performances and border port hiking health walks will be held in succession. The border port scenic area also launches a free national gate tour policy for global tourists, sharing cultural and tourism benefits with utmost sincerity.
Hinggan League boasts an ecological canvas of 60,000 square kilometers, with one-third grasslands, one-third forests, and one-tenth nature reserves intertwined, integrating hot springs, forest seas, and wetlands. Locally, the tourism model breaks the seasonal limitations of summer resorts with "spring flower viewing, summer heat avoidance, autumn maple watching, and winter snow play," rapidly expanding the visitor base from Northeast China to Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and the Yangtze River Delta, achieving all-region, all-season development.
With its unique border charm and volcanic landforms, Arxan is becoming a new favorite for young people's in-depth travel and travel photography, gaining viral popularity on social media. Here, tourists can not only stroll along the magnificent national border between China and Mongolia but also experience the rare natural wonder of volcanic hot springs merging with ice and snow. Notably, Arxan possesses a rare cross-border volcanic hot spring zone in China. Walking here, the mountains are covered with azaleas and exotic customs, making every travel photo a masterpiece. With the opening of the viewing season, Hinggan League is showcasing to the world a vibrant new cultural tourism landmark in northern China suitable for all seasons, embracing openness and a vision of cross-border cooperation.
Source: The Organizing Committee of the "2026 Arxan Azalea Viewing Season"CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Hao, Tel: 86-10-63074558
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