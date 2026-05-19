'Way To Loot Citizens': Opposition Slams Centre Over Fuel Price Hike, Alleges Burden On Common People

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Opposition leaders on Tuesday strongly criticised the Centre over the recent increase in petrol and diesel prices, accusing the government of "looting" the public through repeated fuel price revisions amid a global surge in crude oil rates.

The reactions came after state-run oil marketing companies revised fuel prices for the second time in less than a week, following a sharp rise in international crude oil prices triggered by escalating tensions in the Gulf region and concerns over disruptions in global oil supply chains.

After the latest revision, petrol prices increased by 86 paise per litre, while diesel became costlier by 83 paise per litre, adding to concerns over inflation and household expenses.

Speaking to IANS, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the government was misleading citizens while repeatedly increasing fuel prices, calling it an indirect burden on the public.

"The Prime Minister appeals to everyone not to travel abroad, but himself goes to little-known countries to receive an award... This is just a trailer. Earlier, they increased by Rs 3; now they have increased more, and they will continue to do this... This is being done to loot the citizens," he said.

Congress leader Husain Dalwai also criticised the gradual increase in fuel prices, alleging that the burden was being increased in phases to avoid immediate public backlash.

"They are gradually raising prices every day. Prices will be increased 'step by step'. They have already stated this. They will administer a slow-acting injection to the people, leaving them to die," Dalwai told IANS.

Sasmit Patra of the Biju Janata Dal said the situation in the Gulf was directly impacting India's energy supplies and consequently leading to higher fuel prices in the domestic market.

"Because of the current situation in the Gulf, there are many problems arising in India. The first issue is that our gas supplies -- around 60 per cent of which come through the Strait of Hormuz -- are being affected," Patra said.

He added that fuel prices had already increased by around Rs 3.5 to Rs 4 in recent days and warned that the burden would fall heavily on households. He also suggested bringing petroleum products under the GST regime to provide relief to consumers.

“This price rise will put a heavy burden on the common people and household budgets. That is why I recently wrote a letter to the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, proposing that petroleum products should be brought under the GST regime,” he added.

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu also alleged that people were facing severe economic pressure due to inflation and shortages, accusing both the Centre and state governments of failing to provide relief.

“The government is trying to mislead people. People are standing in queues for everything -- oil, gas or fertilisers. Every section of society is suffering. Then there is the problem of inflation, too,” Lallu said.