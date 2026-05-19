Through Movement And Community, PUMA Middle East Celebrates The Spirit Of The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 2026 – As part of its“Proud of the UAE” initiative, PUMA Middle East launched a series of community-led activations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, bringing people together through movement while spotlighting the local businesses and communities that continue to shape the country's culture and spirit. Rooted in unity, resilience, and community connection, the initiative celebrated the power of movement to reconnect people and support the homegrown spaces at the heart of everyday life in the UAE.

The initiative was brought to life through a city-led film capturing the energy and rhythm of Dubai through the journeys of two individuals moving across familiar streets, neighbourhoods, and shared spaces that reflect daily life in the UAE. The film speaks on a communal gathering, symbolising connection, togetherness, and the spirit of continuing to move forward collectively.

Building on this message, PUMA Middle East partnered with local communities and businesses across three movement-focused events. In Dubai, a 5KM community run hosted alongside LFG and Mihbash brought participants together from Mihbash in Jumeirah through Kite Beach's running track, before returning to the café where the evening continued over food, beverage, and music. In Abu Dhabi, PUMA Middle East collaborated with West to West and Vitamin Well for a community run at Masdar Park, extending the initiative through to another community-led gathering. The initiative concluded with a bootcamp hosted alongside LFG, The Circuit Factory, and Akhu Manoushe, closing the series with an energetic session centred around movement and community.

Through these partnerships, PUMA Middle East aimed to spotlight and support local businesses while creating authentic moments rooted in community spirit. More than a series of fitness activations, the initiative reflected a shared appreciation for the UAE, its people, and the communities that continue to move it forward every day.