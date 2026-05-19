Man Wearing Turban, Upside-Down Tricolour : Anti-Indian Taiwan Billboard Triggers Outrage (WATCH)

A political billboard in Taiwan's Kaohsiung city has sparked outrage after local candidate Lee Hung-yi appeared to campaign against Indians using imagery many called racist. The controversy comes amid debates over recruiting Indian migrant workers.

A controversial political billboard in Taiwan has triggered outrage online and raised concerns among Indian-origin residents after a local election candidate appeared to campaign against Indians using imagery many people described as racist and discriminatory.

The billboard was reportedly placed on Shanming Road in Kaohsiung's Siaogang District and belongs to local council candidate Lee Hung-yi. According to local media reports, the poster shows a crossed-out illustration of a brown-skinned man wearing a turban and facial hair, along with what appeared to be an upside-down Indian flag.

Lee Hung-yi, running for city council in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, ran a“no” sign over a man with a turban and an Indian flag. Says he doesn't like Indian labor are roaring, but Lee not backing down. No Indians! twitter/NVrPo0nfkz

- Jared Taylor (@RealJarTaylor) May 14, 2026

Many social media users and residents interpreted the billboard as a direct message against Indians and migrant workers from India.

The incident has now become part of a wider debate in Taiwan over migrant labour, race, political campaigning and relations with India.

The visuals on the billboard shocked several members of Taiwan's Indian community. Residents quoted in local reports said they felt uncomfortable, targeted and unwelcome after seeing the campaign material displayed publicly.

Some people described it as one of the most openly anti-Indian political displays they had ever seen in Taiwan.

The issue gained more attention after videos and pictures of the billboard went viral on social media platforms, where users from different countries shared sharply divided opinions.

Indians in Taiwan say racism is rising after a political candidate promised to BAN Indian workers from entering the country campaign poster reportedly showed a man in a turban alongside the Indian flag both crossed out with a giant ❌.As Taiwan faces labor shortages... twitter/KzgAitqveX

- Sourabh (@vellasrv) May 19, 2026

While many condemned the billboard as racist and harmful, others defended the candidate's right to oppose immigration policies.

The controversy quickly spread online, leading to thousands of comments and debates. Several users claimed the campaign reflected growing anti-Indian sentiment in parts of East Asia, while others argued it was linked more to local politics and labour concerns.

Some social media users alleged that the candidate was linked to pro-China politics and claimed the billboard was designed to favour Chinese migrants over Indian workers.

The Taiwanese are not particularly fond of Indians. One political candidate in Kaohsiung vows to ban Indians from immigrating. twitter/bKrvIoXi0W

- Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) May 18, 2026

Others accused political groups of using fear and stereotypes to win support before local elections.

A number of comments openly mocked Indians or used insulting language, which further increased criticism of the campaign. At the same time, some users defended India and pointed out the close connections between Indians and Taiwanese living abroad, especially in places like the United States.

Other users argued that Taiwan should decide its own immigration policies without outside pressure, while some criticised racism and hate-based political messaging.

The online debate also included comments connecting the issue to wider tensions involving China and Taiwan.

The billboard controversy comes during a larger political debate in Taiwan over plans to recruit workers from India to help solve labour shortages.

In 2024, India and Taiwan signed a labour mobility agreement aimed at helping Taiwanese industries facing worker shortages. The agreement focused on bringing Indian workers into sectors where labour demand remains high.

However, the move has faced resistance from sections of the opposition, especially members of the Kuomintang or KMT.

Some opposition leaders raised concerns that migrant workers could leave contracts illegally or create social and public safety problems.

Certain lawmakers reportedly cited crime statistics from India while arguing against large-scale recruitment of Indian workers. Critics of these arguments say such statements unfairly stereotype an entire nationality and create fear.

Ruling party pushes back against anti-Indian messaging

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party or DPP strongly criticised messaging seen as targeting Indians.

Party leaders argued that Indian workers would follow the same laws and regulations that apply to all migrant workers in Taiwan.

DPP legislator Rosalia Wu reportedly warned that political leaders should not use populist campaigns to spread racial discrimination or fear against specific communities.

Supporters of the labour agreement also pointed out that Taiwan already employs workers from countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia in large numbers.

Some commentators argued that focusing only on Indian workers while ignoring workers from other nations raises questions about bias and selective targeting.

This is not the first time discussions around Indian workers have caused controversy in Taiwan.

Last year, comments by former labour minister Hsu Ming-chun created diplomatic discomfort after she reportedly suggested recruiting workers from India's northeast because of“similar skin colour”.

The remarks triggered backlash both online and offline. Taiwan's foreign ministry later apologised over the controversy.

The latest billboard dispute has once again brought attention to how migrant workers from India are being discussed in Taiwan's political space.

No official response yet from India

So far, Ministry of External Affairs has not issued any official statement regarding the billboard controversy.

However, the issue has gained significant attention among Indian social media users, with many demanding that political leaders in Taiwan condemn the imagery and prevent racial targeting during election campaigns.

Some users also called for stronger diplomatic engagement between India and Taiwan to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Labour shortages remain a major issue in Taiwan

Taiwan continues to face labour shortages in several industries, especially manufacturing, healthcare and caregiving sectors.

Experts say migrant workers are important for supporting Taiwan's economy and ageing population.

Supporters of the India-Taiwan labour agreement believe Indian workers can help meet labour demands while also improving economic ties between the two regions.

But critics fear that immigration changes could affect jobs, wages or public services, leading to political opposition.

The growing political fight over migrant workers has now expanded into a broader debate about race, identity and nationalism in Taiwan.