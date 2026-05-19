Culture Ministry Deepens UNESCO Ties On Heritage Protection

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) is currently taking place, setting the stage for high-level discussions on how cities can adapt to global challenges through innovation, sustainability, and inclusive planning, AzerNEWS reports.

A meeting was held between Azerbaijan's Deputy Culture Ministers, Farid Jafarov and Saadat Yusifova, and the Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, Lazare Eloundou Assomo, who is participating in the session.

During the discussions, the parties highlighted the importance of hosting a prestigious international event such as WUF13 in Azerbaijan, emphasizing its significance for the country.

It was noted that Azerbaijan is actively implementing modern urban planning solutions, particularly in its liberated territories, where innovative approaches to sustainable development are being widely applied.

Director Lazare Eloundou Assomo praised the high level of organization of the forum and extended his congratulations to the Azerbaijani side for successfully hosting the event.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the prospects for further cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, with a focus on strengthening collaboration in the field of heritage preservation and sustainable urban development.

Note that Azerbaijan became a member of UNESCO on June 3, 1992, shortly after restoring its independence.

Since its accession, Azerbaijan has made notable contributions to UNESCO initiatives in the fields of culture, education, science, and communication Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO has been actively involved in safeguarding cultural heritage, expanding educational opportunities, and supporting scientific collaboration, particularly in areas such as cultural preservation, youth engagement, and intercultural dialogue.

In 2003, Azerbaijan and UNESCO signed a framework agreement on cooperation covering culture, science, education, and communication, which further strengthened institutional collaboration and allowed Azerbaijan to expand its participation as a donor country supporting international cultural and educational projects.

Azerbaijan's cultural heritage has gained significant international recognition through UNESCO. The historic core of Baku, known as Icherisheher (Old City), together with the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs' Palace, was among the first Azerbaijani sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000.

This was followed by the inclusion of the Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape in 2007, renowned for its ancient rock carvings and archaeological significance reflecting human life in the region thousands of years ago.

In addition to tangible heritage, Azerbaijan has made a strong impact on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists.

The traditional art of Azerbaijani mugham was inscribed in 2008, while Novruz, the spring festival widely celebrated across the region, was recognized in 2009 as a multinational inscription. Azerbaijani carpet weaving, an important symbol of national identity and craftsmanship, was added in 2010, and the traditional equestrian game Chovqan, played with Karabakh horses, was inscribed in 2013. These recognitions highlight the richness and diversity of Azerbaijan's living cultural traditions.

Azerbaijan has also become active in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network. Sheki was included in 2017 as a Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art, reflecting its long-standing traditions in craftsmanship and architectural heritage. Later, in 2021, Lankaran joined the network as a Creative City of Gastronomy, recognizing its rich culinary culture and agricultural traditions.

UNESCO has also honored prominent Azerbaijani figures who have made lasting contributions to world culture and thought.

These include the classical poet and philosopher Imadaddin Nasimi, the celebrated composer Fikrat Amirov, and philanthropist and oil magnate Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, whose legacies are associated with cultural development, education, and social progress.