Brazil Stock Market Holds Steady As Real Reclaims Sub-R$5 Territory

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Live ticker intelligence Brazil Live Market Board Live market data

May 19, 05:38 IBOV 176,976 -0.17% USD/BRL 5.00 +0.26% SELIC 14.50% PETR4 46.44 +2.13%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,976 -0.17% +26.74% 177,284 - - - USD/BRL 5.00 +0.26% -11.57% 4.99 5.01 4.99 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 46.44 +2.13% +45.22% 45.47 46.46 44.47 57,307,700 VALE3 81.83 -2.00% +47.87% 83.50 83.60 81.06 22,643,300 ITUB4 39.62 -0.20% +6.41% 39.70 39.85 39.30 22,961,000 BBDC4 17.66 -0.17% +13.64% 17.69 17.81 17.49 17,556,300 BBAS3 20.42 -1.35% -18.45% 20.70 20.80 20.25 21,487,600 B3SA3 16.72 +0.12% +12.82% 16.70 16.92 16.50 31,315,600 ABEV3 15.81 +0.76% +10.41% 15.69 15.85 15.61 20,787,700 WEGE3 42.34 -1.83% -4.96% 43.13 43.27 42.01 6,986,700 PRIO3 68.82 +0.03% +74.71% 68.80 69.24 67.50 7,627,800 SUZB3 41.97 +0.65% -21.09% 41.70 42.32 41.12 5,676,500 RENT3 42.97 -0.02% +2.07% 42.98 43.38 42.35 6,725,900 AZZA3 19.34 +1.52% -57.02% 19.05 19.70 18.97 1,658,800 CSNA3 6.15 -4.21% -32.27% 6.42 6.44 6.07 15,837,700 GGBR4 23.26 -0.34% +48.25% 23.34 23.60 23.05 8,059,100 ENEV3 24.99 -0.28% +69.77% 25.06 25.20 24.75 10,333,900

Largest live moves in this report universe

CSNA36.15-4.21% PETR446.44+2.13% VALE381.83-2.00% WEGE342.34-1.83% AZZA319.34+1.52% BBAS320.42-1.35% ABEV315.81+0.76% SUZB341.97+0.65%

Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 · Covering Monday May 18 session Summary

Ibovespa today reflects Monday's shallow 0.17% drop to 176,975.82, far below Friday's 0.61% damage. The bigger move was the real: USD/BRL closed at R$4.9901, back below R$5 after Friday's breakout. The carry trade is reasserting at 14.50% Selic.

Metric Value Change Context Ibovespa close 176,975.82 −0.17% Damage decelerated vs Friday Intraday range 175,811 – 177,329 1,518 pts Bounced off 176K USD/BRL 4.9901 Sub-R$5 Reclaimed in one session RSI fast / slow 32.29 / 38.95 Deep oversold Deepest since Apr 184K MACD histogram −1,319 Narrowing Signal turning Lower Bollinger 174,186 −1.6% Technical floor Brent ~$109/bbl Holding Hormuz tail risk persists

The Big Three 1.Ibovespa closed Monday at 176,975.82 (−0.17%, −308 pts) after Friday's 0.61% drop on the Warsh shock. Damage decelerated: range 175,811–177,329, buyers stepping in below 176K. Itaú and Bradesco capped the bid on the Bolsonaro–Vorcaro file; Petrobras held on Brent near $109. 2.USD/BRL closed at R$4.9901 after Friday's 1.42% jump to R$5.0549. The real reclaimed sub-R$5 in one session. MACD histogram crossed positive at +0.0165 - first dollar-top signal since the Warsh shock. The 50-DMA at R$5.0515 capped the rally; carry-trade pillars (Selic 14.50%, R$68B YTD inflows) reassert. 3.RSI fast 32.29 is the deepest oversold since the April 184,504 correction low. MACD histogram −1,319, signal turning. Lower Bollinger 174,186 sits 1.6% below Monday's close and is the technical floor. Today's 07:25 BRT Focus is the first post-Warsh test. Ibovespa 176,975.82 −0.17% USD/BRL 4.9901 Back below R$5 From ATH −10.9% 198,658 Apr 14 Selic 14.50% Copom Jun 17–18 02 Session DataSource: B3, BCB, ICE, TradingView. Snapshot: May 19, 2026 06:20 UTC. 03 What Happened External Trigger: Warsh shock digestion, no follow-through

Friday's Warsh handover and US April CPI 3.8% hit Brazil through curve and BRL: IBOV −0.61%, USD/BRL +1.42% to R$5.0549. Monday should have seen follow-through, but didn't. Global yields stabilized, the 10Y stalled near 4.55%. EWZ traded with the index overnight; Vale ADRs caught a bid on iron ore steadying.

Local Overhang: Bolsonaro-Vorcaro file, Focus survey today

Reports linking Senator Flávio Bolsonaro to former Banco Maste owner Daniel Vorcaro (jailed on fraud) kept Itaú and Bradesco capped, with political risk pricing into October election names. IPCA closed at 4.39% and the May 11 Focus put 2026 at 4.91%, the ninth consecutive weekly upgrade. Today's 07:25 BRT Focus is the first post-Warsh print.

§04 · Market Commentary

Monday was Brazil's carry-trade signal. Friday's Warsh shock hit two channels: equities (−0.61%) and FX (+1.42% to R$5.05). Twenty-four hours later, equities took one-fifth the damage and the real reclaimed sub-R$5. The 50-DMA at R$5.0515 stopped the dollar clean. Structural floor: 14.50% Selic, R$68B YTD inflows, oil-exporter status, record 62% non-resident B3 ownership.

The Ibovespa lags for two reasons: the Petrobras oil drag and banking weighting (Itaú + Bradesco + BB + Itaúsa carries twice Petrobras + Vale combined). Until the political file clears and Focus stabilizes below 5.0%, the index lags the BRL.

05 Technical Snapshot

Ibovespa daily, B3. TradingView · May 19, 2026 06:20 UTC

Ibovespa closed at 176,975.82 below 20-DMA (182,045), 50-DMA (180,776), Kijun (184,715), and upper BB (185,824). Lower Bollinger 174,186 is the 1.6% downside floor; the 200-DMA at 163,396 sits 7.7% below and defines the structural uptrend. MACD histogram −1,319, signal narrowing materially. RSI 32.29 is the deepest oversold since the April 184,504 capitulation.

Resistance: 180,776 (50-DMA) → 182,045 (20-DMA) → 184,715 (Kijun) Support: 175,811 (Monday low) → 174,186 (lower BB) → 163,396 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close below 174,186 opens the gap toward 170K and breaks the post-April uptrend.

USD/BRL daily, ICE. TradingView · May 19, 2026 06:20 UTC

USD/BRL closed at R$4.9901 after rejecting the 50-DMA at R$5.0515 clean. MACD histogram crossed positive at +0.0165 - the first dollar-top signal since the Warsh shock. RSI 49.52 neutral. The 200-DMA at R$5.2828 sits 5.9% above spot and defines the post-2022 dollar downtrend. Support R$4.9836 (20-DMA), then R$4.86 cycle floor.

06 Forward Look Today 07:25 BRT · Focus survey First post-Warsh Focus print. IPCA 2026 below 5.0% validates BRL stabilization; a tenth weekly upgrade compresses the Copom path and pressures the index. This week · Earnings tail Cosan, Marfrig, Braskem close Q1. Staples and ag exporters set the May rotation tone as banks digest the political file. This week · Warsh first comments First public Fed Chair remarks set the 10Y and dollar bid. Hawkish tone keeps EM defensive; data-dependent framing reopens the BRL bid. June 17–18 · Copom IPCA 4.39% and the BRL sub-R$5 reclaim restore space for a 25bp cut to 14.25%. Focus IPCA above 5.0% pulls it off the table. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the Ibovespa hold up Monday after Friday's drop? Two reasons. The Warsh shock had no follow-through: 10Y stalled at 4.55%, global yields stabilized. And the carry trade reasserted at 14.50% Selic and R$68B YTD inflows. USD/BRL rejected the 50-DMA at R$5.0515 and closed back below R$5. RSI 32.29 is the deepest oversold since the April capitulation that produced the May reversal off 184,504. What does the real back below R$5 mean for the Copom? It restores some space. A sustained sub-R$5 takes pressure off imported-fuel inflation and lets the Copom honor its 25bp cut to 14.25% on June 17–18. The harder constraint is Focus: nine weeks of upward IPCA revisions to 4.91% leave the BCB tightly framed. Today's Focus is the first concrete test post-Warsh. Is the Ibovespa correction over? Not confirmed yet. The 174,186 lower Bollinger is the line. A daily close below opens 170K and breaks the post-April uptrend. A reclaim of 180,776 confirms the bottom. RSI 32.29 and MACD signal turning give the level credibility, but two binaries land this week: today's Focus and Warsh's first comments. Verdict

Monday's shallow 0.17% drop with a clean BRL reclaim of sub-R$5 is the carry trade's rebuttal to the Warsh shock. The 50-DMA at R$5.0515 capped the dollar; pillars (14.50% Selic, R$68B inflows, oil exporter) held. Ibovespa lags on the Petrobras drag and banks carrying the Bolsonaro–Vorcaro file. RSI 32.29 sits at the deepest oversold since April 184,504.

Related: Friday's Warsh break above R$5 · Focus IPCA ninth weekly upgrade · Copom ata hawkish, Selic 14.50%.

Trigger today: Focus survey 07:25 BRT. Bear = IPCA above 5.0%, BRL retests R$5; bull = stable, IBOV reclaims 180K.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

Read More from The Rio Times

Bitcoin Holds 77K as Altcoins Rotate Higher Despite $1 Billion in ETF Outflows Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Brazil's Financial Morning Call for Tuesday, May 19, 2026

-- Newsletter CTA -