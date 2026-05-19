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Top Ranked London Business School Sees Rising Demand for Saudi Leadership Education
(MENAFN- Manara Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirate– – 19 May 2026: Demand from Saudi executives for leadership education at London Business School (LBS) which was ranked first in the world by the Financial Times for its Open Executive Education programmes and second for its Custom Executive Education programmes, continues to rise.
Participation data from the Sc’ool’s last three academic years (2022-25) shows 9,000 participants from 254 countries worldwide have participated in one of the School's top ranked Executive Education open programmes. In the same period, Saudi executive participation ’n LBS’s open programmes increased by 82%, while Custom Clients grew by 88%.
“Saudi Arab’a’s transformation is creating new demands on leadership across both public and private sect”rs,” said Tim Landucci, Head of Office (Saudi Arabia), Director of Corporate Community,“LBS. “We are seeing more Saudi executives seek formal leadership education to equip themselves for increasingly complex organisational challenges as organisations scale under Visi”n 2030.”
Saudi nationals now account for 67% of all Gulf-based participation in ’he School’s Executive Education, and Saudi professionals represent the largest nationality group in the School's Executive MBA cohort at its Dubai campus. The significant increase in enrolment of Saudi executives reflects accelerated demand for advanced leadership capability as organisations across government, sovereign funds and the private sector, scale transformation efforts under’the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Executive Education participation spans both open programmes, where professionals from across organisations and industries enrol individually, and custom programmes, which are deeply tailored and designed in partnership with organisations to address specific leadership and business needs. Participants come from a broad range of public and private-sector organisations that dri’e the Kingdom’s economic transformation, including organisations.
Rehab Alkhater, an LBS Executive Education past pa“ticipant said: “Studying at London Business School in Saudi Arabia provided me with a broader strategic perspective and the practical skillset I needed to lead more effectively in a rapidly evo”ving environment.”
LBS has recently strengthened its long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia with the opening of a dedicated Executive Education office in Riyadh. Through partnerships with leading public and private-sector organisations LBS is contributing to the sustainable, knowledge-driven growth that is advancing the Kingdom’s economic and social transformation.
Over the past five years, LBS is proud to have supported the transformation and growth of almost a thousand Saudi women leaders, through Executive Education programmes. In the last academic year,the School saw a 52% year-on-year increase in the participation of Saudi women executives.
Participation data from the Sc’ool’s last three academic years (2022-25) shows 9,000 participants from 254 countries worldwide have participated in one of the School's top ranked Executive Education open programmes. In the same period, Saudi executive participation ’n LBS’s open programmes increased by 82%, while Custom Clients grew by 88%.
“Saudi Arab’a’s transformation is creating new demands on leadership across both public and private sect”rs,” said Tim Landucci, Head of Office (Saudi Arabia), Director of Corporate Community,“LBS. “We are seeing more Saudi executives seek formal leadership education to equip themselves for increasingly complex organisational challenges as organisations scale under Visi”n 2030.”
Saudi nationals now account for 67% of all Gulf-based participation in ’he School’s Executive Education, and Saudi professionals represent the largest nationality group in the School's Executive MBA cohort at its Dubai campus. The significant increase in enrolment of Saudi executives reflects accelerated demand for advanced leadership capability as organisations across government, sovereign funds and the private sector, scale transformation efforts under’the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Executive Education participation spans both open programmes, where professionals from across organisations and industries enrol individually, and custom programmes, which are deeply tailored and designed in partnership with organisations to address specific leadership and business needs. Participants come from a broad range of public and private-sector organisations that dri’e the Kingdom’s economic transformation, including organisations.
Rehab Alkhater, an LBS Executive Education past pa“ticipant said: “Studying at London Business School in Saudi Arabia provided me with a broader strategic perspective and the practical skillset I needed to lead more effectively in a rapidly evo”ving environment.”
LBS has recently strengthened its long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia with the opening of a dedicated Executive Education office in Riyadh. Through partnerships with leading public and private-sector organisations LBS is contributing to the sustainable, knowledge-driven growth that is advancing the Kingdom’s economic and social transformation.
Over the past five years, LBS is proud to have supported the transformation and growth of almost a thousand Saudi women leaders, through Executive Education programmes. In the last academic year,the School saw a 52% year-on-year increase in the participation of Saudi women executives.
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