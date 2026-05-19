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Car Catches Fire On Delhi's Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Occupants Safe

Car Catches Fire On Delhi's Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Occupants Safe


2026-05-19 04:45:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A car caught fire on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road (MB Road) near Lado Sarai in Delhi amid intense heat on Tuesday. Two people were travelling in the car when the fire broke out. However, both occupants managed to get out of the vehicle in time, avoiding any injuries. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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