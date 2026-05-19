Political Will And Collaboration To Help Create Sustainable Housing Solutions - UN High Commissioner

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Political will and collaboration can help to create sustainable housing solutions for people around the world, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a video message during the dialogue on the topic "The Global Housing Crisis: What's the Plan?", held as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

"Tonight, billions of people will sleep in homes that are unsafe, unhealthy, or at risk of foreclosure. In cities across every continent, people are facing forced evictions, soaring costs of living, and a severe shortage of affordable housing. Homelessness is on the rise. Large-scale development projects are displacing millions. The climate crisis is forcing families to flee their homes and destroying their livelihoods. And in conflict zones, people are forced to flee and live in extremely precarious conditions for years," he explained.

According to Türk, those hardest hit by the housing crisis are those living in poverty and the most marginalized groups, including women and girls.

"Inequality is deepening both between and within countries. Many of you are seeing this reality firsthand in your cities and communities," he noted.

At the same time, the high commissioner emphasized that despite the scale of the challenges, the global community has a growing capacity to respond through solidarity, creative solutions, and a commitment to human rights.

"Some cities are making significant progress thanks to policies that put people first," Türk announced.

According to him, national, regional, and local authorities must be guided by human rights principles when developing housing policy.

Türk underscored that housing policy must be based on the principles of equality, justice, and human rights, and that housing should be viewed as a right, not a commodity.

He also emphasized the need to develop sustainable urban infrastructure amid the worsening climate crisis.

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