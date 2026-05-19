Khankendishusha Cable Car Project Set To Launch Next Year - Aydin Karimov
He made the statement during an event in Baku held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13, titled “Post-conflict urban development: restoration of destroyed identity and rebuilding an integrated future.”
Karimov noted that the project is part of broader efforts to develop post-conflict infrastructure and improve regional connectivity.--
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