Genitourinary Collaboration And Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Access To Structured Analysis Of 316 Deals Across Development Pathways, Therapeutic Approaches, And Commercial Strategies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 316 genitourinary collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genitourinary Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The definitive benchmark for genitourinary dealmaking

Genitourinary partnering spans a range of oncology and non-oncology indications, with deal structures reflecting the diversity of development pathways, therapeutic approaches, and commercial strategies across the space.

This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 316 genitourinary collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.

The report enables a precise understanding of how genitourinary deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:



Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a diverse therapeutic and commercial landscape Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.

This includes:



Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within genitourinary partnerships, particularly across indications with differing clinical and commercial dynamics.

Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:



Structure and benchmark live transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?



316 genitourinary collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers A trusted, evidence-based reference for genitourinary dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how genitourinary partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in genitourinary dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Genitourinary partnering over the years

2.3. Genitourinary partnering by deal type

2.4. Genitourinary partnering by industry sector

2.5. Genitourinary partnering by stage of development

2.6. Genitourinary partnering by technology type

2.7. Genitourinary partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for genitourinary partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for genitourinary partnering

3.3. Genitourinary partnering headline values

3.4. Genitourinary deal upfront payments

3.5. Genitourinary deal milestone payments

3.6. Genitourinary royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading genitourinary deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in genitourinary partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in genitourinary

4.4. Top genitourinary deals by value

Chapter 5 - Genitourinary contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genitourinary partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Genitourinary dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by genitourinary therapeutic target

Deal directory



Deal directory - Genitourinary deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Genitourinary deals by technology type Deal type definitions

Companies Featured



20/20 BioLabs

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Acer Therapeutics

Acerus

Acurx Pharmaceuticals

AdaptivEndo

Advanz Pharma

Akcea Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics

Alberta Health Services

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Alio Medical

AliveCor

Alivio Therapeutics

Allecra Therapeutics

Allergan

Alloy Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Altasciences

Altavant Sciences

AM-Pharma

Anthem

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Arch Biopartners

Ardelyx

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arrevus

Ascend Clinical

ASC Therapeutics

Asieris Pharmaceuticals

ASKA Pharmaceuticals

Aspect Biosystems

Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris

Astek Diagnostics

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Astute Medical

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

AWAK Technologies

Ayogo Health

Aziyo Biologics

Baxter International

Bayer

Baylor Health Care System

Beacon Discovery

Beckman Coulter

Beijing Mabworks Biotech

BenevolentAI

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Biim Ultrasound

Bio-Techne

BIOASTER

Biocoat

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

bioMerieux

Bioqube Ventures

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bridge Medicines

Brigham and Women's Hospital

BrightInsight

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cara Therapeutics

CARB-X

Cardio Renal Society of America

CareDx

CB2 Therapeutics

CELLINK

Centogene

ChemoCentryx

China Medical System

Chinook Therapeutics

Cigna Healthcare

CJ Corp

Cleveland Clinic

Climb Bio

Clinical Consultants International

Clinical Laserthermia Systems (CLS)

CloudCath

Cogentix Medical

Columbia University

Cook Biotech

Corino Therapeutics

Danish Innovation Fund

Datavant

DaVita

Debiopharm

Defense Threat Reduction Agency

DemeTECH

Department of Veterans Affairs

Dialco Medical

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

DILIsym Services

Dimerix Biosciences

Diurnal

Drexel University

Duchesnay

Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

eGenesis

EirGen Pharma

Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Elexopharm

Eliaz Therapeutics

Eli Lilly

Enable Injections

Eversana

Evestra

Evotec

Exagen Diagnostics

ExCEEd Orphan

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fimbrion Therapeutics

FirstString Research

Flagship Pioneering

Forendo Pharma

Fortress Biotech

Fosun Pharmaceutical

Foundation for International Urogynecological Assistance

Frazier Healthcare Ventures

Frenova Renal Research

Fresenius

Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals

Fresenius Medical Care

Fuji Yakuhin

Fundacion Progreso y Salud

Genexo

George Clinical

Gilead Sciences

Goldfinch Bio

Google

Great Bay Bio

GSK

Guangzhou Boji Medical Biotechnological

Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical

Harvard Stem Cell Institute

Henlius Biotech

HHS Technology Group

HIBio

Horizon Therapeutics

Humana

HydroCision

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals

Ibidi

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Ideal Medical Solutions

IGAN Biosciences

IntelGenx

Intelligent Scopes

IntrinsiQ

Inventia Healthcare

Invitae

InVivo

Ion Channel Innovations

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Itochu

Jana Care

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Research & Development

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Key Technologies

Kezar Life Sciences

Kumamoto University

Kyorin Pharmaceutical

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Kyowa Hakko Kogyo

Laborie Medical Technologies

Lavasta Pharma

Leiden University

Lifeline Vascular Care

LifeStrands Genomics

Maze Therapeutics

Medeologix

MediBeacon

Medical University South Carolina

Medice Arzneimittel Putter

MedImmune

Medinova

Medipal Holdings

Medison Pharma

Medline Industries

Melinta Therapeutics

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Menarini

Merck Animal Health

Merck Sharpe & Dohme

Merz

Mesh Bio

Mount Sinai Health System

MultiOmic Health

Murdoch Childrens Research Institute

Myovant Sciences

Nanostics Precision Health

NanoVibronix

Nantes University

Nashville Biosciences

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

National Institutes of Health

National Institutes of Health Clinical Center

National Kidney Foundation

National Research Council Canada

NCPC GeneTech

Neokidney

Novo Nordisk

Numares

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

OmniVision Technologies

One Biosciences

Onegevity

OpGen

OPKO Health

Organovo

OrsoBio

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Ospedale San Raffaele

Otsuka

Outpost Medicine

Outset Medical

Poiesis Medical

PPD

Precision Image Analysis

Procept BioRobotics

Promepla

Promethera Biosciences

Prometic Life Sciences

Protalix BioTherapeutics

Proteomics International

Purdue Pharma

PureTech Health

PX Therapeutics

Pythagoras Medical

Q32 Bio

Quebec Urological Association Foundation

Quimica Europea

Quotient Therapeutics

Rambam Medical Center

RenalytixAI

Resverlogix

ReviR Therapeutics

Roche

Roche Diagnostics

Rockwell Medical

ROi (Resource Optimization & Innovation)

Roivant Sciences

ROKIT Healthcare

Royal Children's Hospital

Samsung Bioepis

SandboxAQ

Sanguina

Saniona

SanReno Therapeutics

Sarfez Pharmaceuticals

Satellite Healthcare

Scanwell Health

Scohia Pharma

Scynexis

Secarna Pharmaceuticals

Selecta Biosciences

Selexis

Specialty Renal Products

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spero Therapeutics

Sphingotec

Spruce Biosciences

STADA Arzneimittel

Stanford University

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals

Sumitovant Biopharma

Teijin

Telara Pharma

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies

Tetra Bio-Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

The Medicines Company

The United Laboratories

Thoeris

Thorne Research

TONIX Pharmaceuticals

toSense

Travere Therapeutics

Trestle Biotherapeutics

Tufts Medical Center

twoXAR

University of California Berkeley

University of California San Francisco

University of Cambridge

University of Glasgow

University of Houston

University of Massachusetts Medical School

University of Miami

University of Texas

University of Texas at El Paso

University of Toronto

University of Utah

University of Western Ontario

UpScriptHealth

Ur24Technology

UroGen Pharma

Urotronic

Urovant Sciences

US Air Force

US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases

Vanderbilt University

Vaneltix Pharma

Varian Medical Systems

Variant Bio

VenatoRx

Vensica Medical

Ventus Therapeutics

Verana Health

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Viatris

Vifor-Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma

Vifor Pharma

Vinnova

Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust

Xortx Therapeutics

Yeda Research and Development Company

Yonsei University Severance Hospital

Zai Lab

Zhejiang Ausun Pharmaceutical

Zifo

Zydus Cadila ZyVersa Therapeutics

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