Genitourinary Collaboration And Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Access To Structured Analysis Of 316 Deals Across Development Pathways, Therapeutic Approaches, And Commercial Strategies
Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genitourinary Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The definitive benchmark for genitourinary dealmaking
Genitourinary partnering spans a range of oncology and non-oncology indications, with deal structures reflecting the diversity of development pathways, therapeutic approaches, and commercial strategies across the space.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 316 genitourinary collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The report enables a precise understanding of how genitourinary deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals Define realistic market parameters Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a diverse therapeutic and commercial landscape Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained Development and commercialization responsibilities Financial structures and payment triggers Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within genitourinary partnerships, particularly across indications with differing clinical and commercial dynamics.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark live transactions Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 316 genitourinary collaboration and licensing deals Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology) Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers A trusted, evidence-based reference for genitourinary dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how genitourinary partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in genitourinary dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Genitourinary partnering over the years
2.3. Genitourinary partnering by deal type
2.4. Genitourinary partnering by industry sector
2.5. Genitourinary partnering by stage of development
2.6. Genitourinary partnering by technology type
2.7. Genitourinary partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for genitourinary partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for genitourinary partnering
3.3. Genitourinary partnering headline values
3.4. Genitourinary deal upfront payments
3.5. Genitourinary deal milestone payments
3.6. Genitourinary royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading genitourinary deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in genitourinary partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in genitourinary
4.4. Top genitourinary deals by value
Chapter 5 - Genitourinary contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Genitourinary partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Genitourinary dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by genitourinary therapeutic target
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Genitourinary deals by company A-Z Deal directory - Genitourinary deals by technology type Deal type definitions
Companies Featured
- 20/20 BioLabs Abbott Laboratories Abbvie Acer Therapeutics Acerus Acurx Pharmaceuticals AdaptivEndo Advanz Pharma Akcea Therapeutics Akebia Therapeutics Alberta Health Services Albert Einstein College of Medicine Alexion Pharmaceuticals Algernon Pharmaceuticals Alio Medical AliveCor Alivio Therapeutics Allecra Therapeutics Allergan Alloy Therapeutics Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Altasciences Altavant Sciences AM-Pharma Anthem Apellis Pharmaceuticals Aquestive Therapeutics Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Arch Biopartners Ardelyx Arena Pharmaceuticals Arrevus Ascend Clinical ASC Therapeutics Asieris Pharmaceuticals ASKA Pharmaceuticals Aspect Biosystems Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris Astek Diagnostics Astellas Pharma AstraZeneca Astute Medical Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AWAK Technologies Ayogo Health Aziyo Biologics Baxter International Bayer Baylor Health Care System Beacon Discovery Beckman Coulter Beijing Mabworks Biotech BenevolentAI Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Biim Ultrasound Bio-Techne BIOASTER Biocoat Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority bioMerieux Bioqube Ventures Boehringer Ingelheim Bridge Medicines Brigham and Women's Hospital BrightInsight Bristol-Myers Squibb Cara Therapeutics CARB-X Cardio Renal Society of America CareDx CB2 Therapeutics CELLINK Centogene ChemoCentryx China Medical System Chinook Therapeutics Cigna Healthcare CJ Corp Cleveland Clinic Climb Bio Clinical Consultants International Clinical Laserthermia Systems (CLS) CloudCath Cogentix Medical Columbia University Cook Biotech Corino Therapeutics Danish Innovation Fund Datavant DaVita Debiopharm Defense Threat Reduction Agency DemeTECH Department of Veterans Affairs Dialco Medical Dicerna Pharmaceuticals DILIsym Services Dimerix Biosciences Diurnal Drexel University Duchesnay Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne eGenesis EirGen Pharma Eledon Pharmaceuticals Elexopharm Eliaz Therapeutics Eli Lilly Enable Injections Eversana Evestra Evotec Exagen Diagnostics ExCEEd Orphan Ferring Pharmaceuticals Fimbrion Therapeutics FirstString Research Flagship Pioneering Forendo Pharma Fortress Biotech Fosun Pharmaceutical Foundation for International Urogynecological Assistance Frazier Healthcare Ventures Frenova Renal Research Fresenius Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals Fresenius Medical Care Fuji Yakuhin Fundacion Progreso y Salud Genexo George Clinical Gilead Sciences Goldfinch Bio Google Great Bay Bio GSK Guangzhou Boji Medical Biotechnological Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Harvard Stem Cell Institute Henlius Biotech HHS Technology Group HIBio Horizon Therapeutics Humana HydroCision Hyloris Pharmaceuticals Ibidi Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Ideal Medical Solutions IGAN Biosciences IntelGenx Intelligent Scopes IntrinsiQ Inventia Healthcare Invitae InVivo Ion Channel Innovations Ionis Pharmaceuticals Itochu Jana Care Janssen Pharmaceuticals Janssen Research & Development Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Key Technologies Kezar Life Sciences Kumamoto University Kyorin Pharmaceutical Kyowa Hakko Kirin Kyowa Hakko Kogyo Laborie Medical Technologies Lavasta Pharma Leiden University Lifeline Vascular Care LifeStrands Genomics Maze Therapeutics Medeologix MediBeacon Medical University South Carolina Medice Arzneimittel Putter MedImmune Medinova Medipal Holdings Medison Pharma Medline Industries Melinta Therapeutics Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Menarini Merck Animal Health Merck Sharpe & Dohme Merz Mesh Bio Mount Sinai Health System MultiOmic Health Murdoch Childrens Research Institute Myovant Sciences Nanostics Precision Health NanoVibronix Nantes University Nashville Biosciences National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases National Institutes of Health National Institutes of Health Clinical Center National Kidney Foundation National Research Council Canada NCPC GeneTech Neokidney Novo Nordisk Numares Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation OmniVision Technologies One Biosciences Onegevity OpGen OPKO Health Organovo OrsoBio OSE Immunotherapeutics Ospedale San Raffaele Otsuka Outpost Medicine Outset Medical Poiesis Medical PPD Precision Image Analysis Procept BioRobotics Promepla Promethera Biosciences Prometic Life Sciences Protalix BioTherapeutics Proteomics International Purdue Pharma PureTech Health PX Therapeutics Pythagoras Medical Q32 Bio Quebec Urological Association Foundation Quimica Europea Quotient Therapeutics Rambam Medical Center RenalytixAI Resverlogix ReviR Therapeutics Roche Roche Diagnostics Rockwell Medical ROi (Resource Optimization & Innovation) Roivant Sciences ROKIT Healthcare Royal Children's Hospital Samsung Bioepis SandboxAQ Sanguina Saniona SanReno Therapeutics Sarfez Pharmaceuticals Satellite Healthcare Scanwell Health Scohia Pharma Scynexis Secarna Pharmaceuticals Selecta Biosciences Selexis Specialty Renal Products Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Spero Therapeutics Sphingotec Spruce Biosciences STADA Arzneimittel Stanford University Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Sumitovant Biopharma Teijin Telara Pharma Telix Pharmaceuticals Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies Tetra Bio-Pharma Teva Pharmaceutical Industries The Medicines Company The United Laboratories Thoeris Thorne Research TONIX Pharmaceuticals toSense Travere Therapeutics Trestle Biotherapeutics Tufts Medical Center twoXAR University of California Berkeley University of California San Francisco University of Cambridge University of Glasgow University of Houston University of Massachusetts Medical School University of Miami University of Texas University of Texas at El Paso University of Toronto University of Utah University of Western Ontario UpScriptHealth Ur24Technology UroGen Pharma Urotronic Urovant Sciences US Air Force US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases Vanderbilt University Vaneltix Pharma Varian Medical Systems Variant Bio VenatoRx Vensica Medical Ventus Therapeutics Verana Health Vertex Pharmaceuticals Viatris Vifor-Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Vifor Pharma Vinnova Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust Xortx Therapeutics Yeda Research and Development Company Yonsei University Severance Hospital Zai Lab Zhejiang Ausun Pharmaceutical Zifo Zydus Cadila ZyVersa Therapeutics
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