From Offshore Wind To Green Tech: India, Norway Sign 5 Strategic Agreements

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) India and Norway has strengthened their science and technology partnership with the signing of five major agreements focused on green energy, sustainable development, ocean technology, innovation and geoscience collaboration during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway.

The collaborations are aimed at strengthening institutional partnerships, promoting industry and startup engagement, enhancing academic cooperation and accelerating sustainable growth initiatives between the two countries.

One of the major agreements signed was a Memorandum of Understanding between DSIR/CSIR and the Research Council of Norway (RCN) to enhance collaboration in research, technology development, innovation and capacity building.

The agreement provides for joint workshops, collaborative research and development projects, scientist exchange programmes and implementation mechanisms focused on global challenges and Sustainable Development Goals, including climate change, clean energy, ocean research and healthcare.

CSIR also entered into a Collaboration Agreement for 2026–2029 with SINTEF, Norway's leading independent research organisation, under the framework of an existing 2014 agreement between the two institutions.

The partnership will focus on circular economy and sustainability transition through joint innovation and research programmes in areas such as bio-based materials, ocean energy, offshore wind, carbon capture, storage and utilisation, and waste valorisation.

In another important development, several CSIR institutes signed a project-specific collaboration agreement with SINTEF institutions for cooperation in ocean energy and offshore wind energy technologies.

The collaboration involves CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre, CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories, CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography and CSIR-Fourth Paradigm Institute along with SINTEF Ocean, SINTEF Digital, FME NorthWind and SINTEF Community.

The joint programme aims to strengthen India's offshore renewable energy capabilities and support national renewable energy and carbon neutrality goals.

The project will focus on floating offshore wind technologies, lowering the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), sustainability standards, ESG frameworks, pilot demonstrations, skill development and industrial growth.

CSIR will provide funding support of nearly Rs 341 lakh for the initiative.

A Joint Declaration of Intent titled“Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation for the Green Shift” was also signed between CSIR, the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

The declaration focuses on cooperation in sustainability, circular economy, ocean science and technology, healthcare and civil infrastructure engineering.

It also envisages student and faculty exchanges, joint research activities, academic seminars and collaborative educational programmes.