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Tube Driver Strike Suspended After Last-Minute Talks
(MENAFN) Planned industrial action by London Underground drivers, which was set to start on Tuesday, has been called off following eleventh-hour negotiations between the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Transport for London (TfL), reducing the risk of significant disruption in the UK capital.
The drivers were originally expected to stage 24-hour walkouts on both Tuesday and Thursday as part of a disagreement over a proposed voluntary move to a condensed four-day working week with longer daily shifts.
In a statement released on Monday, the RMT announced the suspension of the strikes, saying “at the 11th hour the employer has shifted its position allowing us to further explore our members concerns around the imposition of new rosters, fatigue and safety issues.”
Transport for London responded positively to the development, calling the suspension “good news for London.”
The planned industrial action for June 16 and 18 has now been withdrawn. Nevertheless, the union stated that additional strike dates have been set for June 2 and 4 while discussions between the two sides continue.
At the heart of the disagreement is TfL’s suggestion to implement a voluntary compressed four-day working week arrangement.
The RMT has maintained that this plan could increase concerns regarding employee exhaustion and the safety of passengers.
Although negotiations have made some headway, the union emphasized that the dispute has not yet been fully resolved.
The drivers were originally expected to stage 24-hour walkouts on both Tuesday and Thursday as part of a disagreement over a proposed voluntary move to a condensed four-day working week with longer daily shifts.
In a statement released on Monday, the RMT announced the suspension of the strikes, saying “at the 11th hour the employer has shifted its position allowing us to further explore our members concerns around the imposition of new rosters, fatigue and safety issues.”
Transport for London responded positively to the development, calling the suspension “good news for London.”
The planned industrial action for June 16 and 18 has now been withdrawn. Nevertheless, the union stated that additional strike dates have been set for June 2 and 4 while discussions between the two sides continue.
At the heart of the disagreement is TfL’s suggestion to implement a voluntary compressed four-day working week arrangement.
The RMT has maintained that this plan could increase concerns regarding employee exhaustion and the safety of passengers.
Although negotiations have made some headway, the union emphasized that the dispute has not yet been fully resolved.
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