'Tamasha' Inspired Woman To Quit Corporate Job, But Reality Forced Her To Restart In Her 30S

Watching Tamasha in the 20s often leaves people spiralling into an existential crisis, fantasising about quitting their jobs, or posting emotional Instagram captions about“finding themselves”. But for one woman, the film did far more than trigger self-reflection, it completely altered the course of her life.

An X user named Harsh recounted meeting a woman who was interviewing for jobs after a two-year career break. According to his viral post, the woman had secured a campus placement straight out of college and spent six years in the corporate before making a decision to walk away from it all and chase art full-time.

Harsh revealed that the turning point came after she watched Tamasha, the Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor starrer celebrated for its themes of identity, burnout, and breaking free from societal expectations.

“She said she got campus placed, worked in corporate for 6 years, then watched Tamasha and realised she wanted to be an artist and pursue painting full time,” he wrote.

Determined to reinvent her life, the woman reportedly quit her stable job and enrolled in a diploma course in arts. After completing the programme, she spent years trying to carve out a place for herself in the art world through exhibitions and by selling her paintings.

“She loved doing it,” Harsh noted.

But passion alone could not shield her from harsh financial realities.

“The money ran out and reality caught up. Now she's trying to return to corporate life for stability,” he wrote.

Met a woman in her 30s interviewing after a 2 year gap. She said she got campus placed, worked in corporate for 6 years, then watched Tamasha and realised she wanted to be an artist and pursues painting full time. So she quit and did a diploma in arts.(1/3)

- Harsh (@huntheharsh) May 17, 2026

The post quickly resonated online because it laid bare the uncomfortable truth behind“following your dreams” and the courage it takes to leap into the unknown and the brutal financial uncertainty that can follow.

Harsh summed up the bittersweet reality by writing,“The good part is she'll never live with the regret of not trying. The bad part is she's almost restarting her corporate career from scratch in her 30s.”

He ended the thread with a warning,“Moral of the story: follow your passion at your own risk. The economy is brutal.”

The internet, however, remained divided. While many applauded the woman for daring to pursue a dream most people suppress out of fear, others pointed out how unforgiving creative industries can be without strong financial backing or stability.