Odisha HORROR! Brutal Road Assault Video Shows Man Beaten With Sticks As Woman Tries To Shield Him

A brutal public assault in Berhampur, Odisha, has sparked outrage after viral videos showed two brothers allegedly attacking Umesh Rath with bamboo and wooden sticks near Giri Road Chhaka. A young woman accompanying the victim was seen shielding him.

A shocking incident of public violence in Odisha's Berhampur has triggered anger and concern after videos of a brutal assault went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place near Giri Road Chhaka under the limits of Baidyanathpur Police Station on Monday evening.

A shocking incident of public violence was reported from Berhampur on Tuesday evening, raising serious concerns over law and order in Odisha to preliminary reports, Mukteswar Kumar Sahu of the Hilpatna area and his younger brother, Ashis Kumar Sahu, allegedly attacked... twitter/y7LT8immQH

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) May 19, 2026

According to preliminary police information, Mukteswar Kumar Sahu of the Hilpatna area and his younger brother, Ashis Kumar Sahu, allegedly attacked a youth identified as Umesh Rath in full public view. The videos circulating online reportedly show the accused repeatedly beating Umesh with thick wooden and bamboo sticks on a busy road while passers-by watched in shock.

The disturbing visuals have sparked strong reactions online, with many questioning the law and order situation and the silence of bystanders during the attack.

One of the most talked-about moments in the viral video shows a young woman, believed to be a friend or girlfriend of the victim, desperately trying to stop the assault. As Umesh lay on the road during the attack, the woman was seen pleading with the accused to stop beating him.

At one point, she reportedly lay over Umesh in an attempt to shield him from further blows. Despite her efforts, the attackers allegedly continued assaulting him with sticks.

Bhubaneswar - In a shocking incident, a young man identified as Umesh Rath and his female friend were brutally assaulted in full public view near Giriroad Square in Berhampur. According to eyewitness accounts, Umesh Rath and his friend had gone to the area for evening snacks when... twitter/vI5Ch0k956

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A motorcycle seen fallen near the spot has led to speculation that the couple may have been intercepted before the attack began.

BREAKING: Brutal daylight assault in Berhampur, OdishaBrothers Mukteswar & Ashis Kumar Sahu beat Umesh Rath with sticks on Giri Road. Woman shielded him desperately. Umesh critical attacker is alleged right-hand man of BJP MLA K. Anil Kumar.@narendramodi @AmitShah... twitter/XBycw1dXsJ

- Public News X (@PublicNewsX) May 19, 2026

Some eyewitnesses also claimed that a few people tried to intervene, but most bystanders remained spectators and did not step in immediately.

After the assault, the injured victims were taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment. Early reports stated that Umesh Rath's condition was critical after the attack.

However, later hospital updates said that both victims sustained injuries but were in stable condition and receiving treatment.

The incident has once again raised concerns over public safety and violent attacks taking place openly on busy roads.

Police from Baidyanathpur Police Station reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched an investigation into the case. Officers are reportedly examining the viral videos, collecting evidence, and recording witness statements.

Senior police officials have assured strict action against the accused. According to the Times of India report Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the victim had 14 criminal cases pending against him.

“The attackers and the victim were part of a group and had some differences. This attack was carried out due to past enmity,” the SP said while speaking about the incident.

Police also stated that the accused have been identified and efforts are underway to arrest them soon.

The incident has led to widespread outrage among local residents in Berhampur. Many people have demanded stronger police patrolling and better security arrangements on crowded roads and public areas.

The viral videos have also started a debate on public apathy, with many social media users questioning why more people did not come forward to stop the assault.

As the investigation continues, police are expected to take further action based on video evidence and witness accounts.