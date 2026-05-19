“Tamimi Markets” To Serve Pilgrims In Makkah During Hajj With 24/7 Pop-Up Store

MENAFN - AETOSWire) During one of the world's most profound gatherings,“Tamimi Markets” is proud to serve pilgrims (Guests of Al-Rahman) in Makkah throughout the Hajj season with a dedicated 24/7 pop-up store, operating over the five days of Hajj.

Designed specifically to meet the needs of pilgrims, the“Tamimi Markets” pop-up is a purpose-built, convenience-focused space offering a curated selection of essential grocery items and convenient ready-to-go products. While not a full store experience, the pop-up ensures reliable access to trusted, high-quality essentials at any time, allowing pilgrims to focus on their spiritual journey with ease.

Rooted in its promise,“A world of flavors, close to home”,“Tamimi Markets” brings together products inspired by global tastes and traditions, reflecting the diversity of pilgrims arriving from around the world. Backed by decades of international sourcing expertise and long-standing global partnerships, the assortment has been carefully selected to offer familiarity, comfort, and convenience during a deeply meaningful experience.

In addition to its retail offering,“Tamimi Markets” will distribute one million chilled bottles of water to pilgrims, supporting their comfort and well-being during the physically demanding rituals of Hajj.

This initiative reflects“Tamimi Markets”, enduring vision:“To serve your family, just like we serve ours”, and reinforces its mission:“A Saudi family serving the families of Saudi Arabia with fresh, safe, healthy foods, with a smile.”

By participating in Hajj 2026,“Tamimi Markets” extends its role beyond retail, supporting a global community united in faith and contributing to the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to enhance the pilgrim experience.

About Tamimi Markets (With PIF)

“Tamimi Markets” is a premium grocery retailer dedicated to delivering exceptional shopping experiences across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to set new standards in retail excellence.

About Tamimi Markets (Without PIF)

“Tamimi Markets” is a leading premium grocery retailer in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to delivering exceptional shopping experiences across the Kingdom. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to set new standards in retail excellence.

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