Moore Nanotechnology Systems (Nanotech) Will Be Acquired By Shibaura Machine Group To Form A New Ultra-Precision Machine...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--MOORE NANOTECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS (“Nanotech”), today announced that it is being acquired by an affiliate of SHIBAURA MACHINE CO., LTD., an industrial machine-tool manufacturer headquartered in Japan.

Founded nearly 30 years ago by Len Chaloux and Newman Marsilius III as a standalone subsidiary of the Moore Tool Company, Inc., Nanotech has become a global leader in the design, development and manufacture of state-of-the-art ultra-precision machine tools and associated processes for the production of advanced optical and reflective components.

“As the world's markets continue to develop, finding the right strategic partnerships is essential,” said Mark Boomgarden, President and CEO of Nanotech.“Partnering with Shibaura allows us to combine the true competencies of both organizations under one management team - affording both companies the ability to scale resources and invest on a global stage like never before.”

Co-owner Newman Marsilius IV shared,“Moore Nanotechnology Systems grew to a point where partnering with an industry leader, like Shibaura, was strategically aligned with our board's vision. This was a purposeful decision to secure the long-term success and legacy of what we have all built together over the last 3-decades.” Newman continued,“Through our combined resources, Nanotech will continue to accelerate its next round of technology and product development, serving our many customers around the world.”

Shibaura Machine is a publicly-traded company based in Japan. As a well-known and respected leader in the precision-technology space, they have a deep commitment to culture, innovation and quality. Sakamoto Shigetomo, President of Shibaura Machine, shared“The acquisition of Nanotech will create a more competitive company in the global ultra-precision industry. This is about combining the complementary strengths of our core businesses to provide cutting-edge products and technologies to our customers.” By joining Shibaura, Nanotech gains access to greater resources, scale and long-term investments to accelerate its growth - reaching more customers and creating new opportunities for its employees.

The transaction is expected to close within a few months, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of certain other conditions.

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor and DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Nanotech. TrueNorth Capital Partners served as exclusive financial advisor and Covington & Burling and Anderson Mori & Tomotsune as legal counsel to Shibaura. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Shibaura Machine Group

SHIBAURA MACHINE CO., LTD. is an industrial machine manufacturer founded in 1938 as a machine tool manufacturer. They have continued to provide a wide variety of products in response to the changing eras, and is currently developing its business in 3 segments, with molding machines as its mainstay. Metal & Plastics Industrial Machine business unit has injection molding machines, die casting machines, and extrusion machines; Machine Tools business unit has machine tools and high-precision machine tools; and Control Systems business unit has engineering solutions, industrial robots and electronic control systems.

About Moore Nanotechnology Systems

Moore Nanotechnology Systems was founded in Keene, NH in 1997 as a stand-alone subsidiary of the Moore Tool Company. They are a global leader in the design, development and manufacture of state-of-the-art ultra-precision machine tools and associated processes (single point diamond turning, micro-milling, micro-grinding and glass press molding) for the production of advanced optical components in consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, lighting, medical and automotive sectors. They maintain an installed base of over 1,000 ultra-precision machining systems in more than 30 countries around the world.

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