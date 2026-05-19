Israel Arrests Four Swiss On Gaza Flotilla

The expedition's tracking site shows that the ships carrying Swiss nationals were detained. Videos of the Swiss delegation of Global Sumud confirm the arrest. Among them is the artist Anne Rochat from Lausanne. A total of eight Swiss nationals had left in the direction of Gaza.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), contacted by the Keystone-ATS agency, indicated that it had taken note of the interception off the coast of Cyprus.“The Swiss embassy in Tel Aviv is in contact with the Israeli authorities in this regard,” the FDFA stated.

The foreign ministry also explained that it had not received any information regarding the situation of the Swiss citizens.

The FDFA urged the relevant Israeli authorities to“respect the fundamental rights of the participants in the flotilla” and to“comply with the international law of the sea. Interventions (...) must respect the principle of proportionality”.

In April, the department“expressly informed” the organisers of the Swiss delegation of the“considerable risks”. Those who participate in naval expeditions therefore“act on their own responsibility”.

Consular assistance can therefore be denied in accordance with Swiss law.“Any consular assistance will also be invoiced,” the FDFA stated.

This content was published on Nov 26, 2025 Swiss Gaza flotilla members contest government bills for consular aid and plan to appeal.