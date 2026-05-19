Afghan Athlete Wins Bronze Medal At Asian Martial Arts Championships

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The National Olympic Committee says Afghan athlete Mohammad Qasemi has won a bronze medal at the Asian Martial Arts Championships in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Two other Afghan athletes are scheduled to compete today (Tuesday) at the same championship.

The Afghanistan National Olympic Committee and General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports said on its X account that Qasemi competed in the 45kg weight category in the modern style event.

He initially lost to his opponent from Tajikistan but, after a bye and a victory over his Indian opponent, secured third place and the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, another Afghan athlete, Rohid Stanikzai, competing in the 60kg category, defeated his Uzbek opponent and will face a Kazakh fighter later today.

Another Afghan competitor, Fayaz Ahmad Ebrahimi, will also compete on Tuesday after one loss and a bye.

The Asian Martial Arts Championships in various disciplines are currently underway in Tashkent with athletes from several countries, including Afghanistan. The event began on May 16 and will conclude today.

hz