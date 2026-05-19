Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Turkish Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan.

During the call, the two sides reviewed cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, and discussed the latest regional developments, particularly those related to the US-Iran ceasefire, along with efforts aimed at de-escalation to enhance regional security and stability.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also stressed the need for all parties to respond positively to the ongoing mediation efforts, which aim to address the root cause of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.