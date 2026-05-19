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Trump Calls San Diego Islamic Center Shooting “Terrible Situation”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday characterized the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego as a “terrible situation." He made the remarks after receiving updates on the incident, noting that both federal and local authorities were working jointly to evaluate what happened and collect further details.
Addressing journalists at the White House, Trump said: “They're giving a briefing on it ...and it's a terrible situation. I've been given some early updates, but we're going to be going back and looking at it very strongly," Trump told the reporters at the White House. His comments followed a deadly shooting at the Islamic Center located in the Clairemont area on Monday, which left five people dead, including two individuals believed to be the shooters.
Addressing journalists at the White House, Trump said: “They're giving a briefing on it ...and it's a terrible situation. I've been given some early updates, but we're going to be going back and looking at it very strongly," Trump told the reporters at the White House. His comments followed a deadly shooting at the Islamic Center located in the Clairemont area on Monday, which left five people dead, including two individuals believed to be the shooters.
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