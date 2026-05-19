Telangana: ACB Raids HMWSSB Official Man Held For Selling Snakes

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted surprise raids at the residence of the General Manager of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Red Hills Division, in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The searches are currently underway across eight locations. During the searches, ACB officials recovered ₹1.05 crore in cash from the house of the Accused Officer (AO), and verification of documents is still ongoing. Further details are awaited.

Man Arrested for Illegal Snake Trading

In a separate incident, the Telangana police arrested one individual for his involvement in illegal trading of live snakes in an undercover decoy operation, officials said.

According to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad, "Specific information was received that a person involved in illegal trading of live snakes was attempting to sell a live snake at Warangal, Telangana, in the grey market. The operation was planned and executed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad, on Sunday. The suspected individual was identified and intercepted at the grey market in Warangal.

Upon searching the bag carried by the person, two live Indian Red Sand Boa (Eryx johnii) were recovered by the officials. The Indian Red Sand Boa, being a reptile, is listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended, thereby prohibiting trading or possession of this reptilian species. After the seizure, the seized animal, the packing material, along with the apprehended person, have been handed over to the Forest Range Officer, Warangal Range, Warangal, Telangana, for further proceedings as per the Wildlife Act, 1972.

Clash Over Suspected Illegal Cow Transportation

Earlier, a clash broke out between two groups when a truck was stopped on suspicion of illegal cow transportation, police said.

According to police officials, the incident occurred late at night when one group stopped a truck suspecting that cows were being transported illegally, while the other group claimed the vehicle was carrying plywood. The argument soon escalated into clashes between the two groups, with both sides allegedly attacking each other and pelting stones in the area. Following the unrest, police personnel rushed to the spot and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. An AIMIM MLA also visited the area after the incident.

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