Equinor Signs Long-Term Gas Supply Deal With Eneco For Deliveries To Germany
The contract runs until the end of 2030 and covers annual volumes of around 2.2 terawatt hours, or approximately 0.2 billion cubic meters per year. Deliveries to Germany began in April 2026.
According to the companies, the gas supplied under the agreement has a lower greenhouse gas intensity compared to alternative sources feeding into the German grid. Eneco will also purchase guarantees of origin-referred to as“sustainability qualities”-through the Attributes SAS platform. LichtBlick said the contracted gas has roughly 9% lower emissions intensity than its alternative supply sources.--
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